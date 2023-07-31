A lot of eyebrows were raised when the Indian team management decided to rest both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2nd ODI against West Indies. The move ultimately backfired as all the Indian batting order could manage was just 181 with West Indies eventually sealing a series-levelling six-wicket victory. Although head coach Rahul Dravid later explained that it was done to purely give the youngsters an opportunity, fans were not convinced especially with more important matches coming in the future. With the series locked at 1-1, both sides would look to be at their best absolute best in the decider to take home the honours. Ahead of the match, fans might wonder if Virat Kohli will play this game and here we will explore just that. Virat Kohli Wins Hearts, Wears Bracelet Gifted by Young Fan on Sidelines of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 in Barbados (Watch Viral Video).

The star batsman had a memorable time on the West Indies tour so far with a knock of 76 and 121 in the two Tests, which also saw him complete 500 matches in international cricket. While he was not sent out to bat in the first ODI with the team preferring the option of having the others get some time out in the middle, Kohli was not part of the team in the second game. Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya did mention that both captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be fresh for the third ODI, which does drop an indication if the latter would play this match or not. IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Will Virat Kohli Play in India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023?

The right-hander is arguably one of India’s most important batsmen going forward into the Asia Cup and the all-important World Cup later on and the team would want him to be at his best in both these tournaments. However, in a big development, it has been reported that he did not travel with the Indian team to Trinidad for the ODI series decider. A report in India.com also states that he might have headed home and is unlikely to feature in the third and final ODI of the series. For the record, both he and Rohit are not part of the T20 team to take on the West Indies. Artist Makes Virat Kohli's Shadow Portrait Using Matchboxes and Wooden Sticks, Video Goes Viral.

While Kohli’s absence does provide another opportunity for the likes of Suryakumar Yadav as well as Sanju Samson to make a mark, it also leaves a question mark on India’s preparation for the World Cup later this year. Hosting the whole World Cup for the very first time, India would undoubtedly begin as a favourite. The pressure of not having won an ICC trophy since 2013 is also something that would weigh heavily on the minds of Rohit Sharma and co when they play their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8.

