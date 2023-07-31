Bhubaneswar, July 31: In a tragic mishap, five persons including four children died after an under-construction culvert suddenly collapsed in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday. The incident took place at Upper Saja village under Kalyansingpur block in Rayagada district at around 11 a.m. The persons were bathing in the local nullah and accidentally went near the under-construction culvert, which is being constructed by the Rural Development department, sources said. Odisha Tragedy: Five People, Including Children, Killed in Rayagada As Under-Construction Culvert Collapses (Watch Video).

After getting information, local police and fire services rushed to the spot and worked to clear the debris. Odisha Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, local MLA Makaranda Muduli and Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma also visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Stating it is a very unfortunate incident, the MLA said necessary action against the persons responsible for the mishap need to be taken. Construction Crane Collapse in New York Video: Crane Collapses After Catching Fire in Hell's Kitchen, Viral Clip Surfaces.

STORY | Five people, most of whom were children, killed as an under-construction culvert collapses in Odisha's Rayagada district READ: https://t.co/d8FV3iM7aJ VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/yEHZEakmmS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for family members of each deceased. The CM has also ordered to take strong action against officials responsible for the mishap.

