Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Aspect Bullion & Refinery, a leading division of Aspect Global Ventures Pvt. Ltd., celebrated the opening of its second Bullion Flagship Store at Sky City Mall, Borivali, today. The grand launch was graced by Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director - Oberoi Realty, as Chief Guest, and Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson - Aspect Global Ventures, as Guest of Honour.

This follows the brand's debut in January 2025 with the launch of India's first gold and silver coins and bars Bullion Flagship Store at R City Mall, Ghatkopar West. Both stores offer a one-of-a-kind experience in gold and silver buying, combining luxury retail design with a wide selection of gold and silver coins, bars, and personalized gifting options.

Aspect Bullion store currently offers gold bars in 999 purity, gold coins in 995 purity, and silver bars in 999 purity. You can purchase gold coins and bars in sizes ranging from 0.5 gm to 100 gm, while silver bars are available from 5 gm to 1 kg. The brand also has launched micro-gold products from 0.100 mg to 0.500 mg.

Speaking at the inauguration, Darshan Desai, CEO - Aspect Bullion & Refinery, said, "With the Sky City Mall store, we are taking another step towards making gold and silver purchasing a truly experiential and trustworthy process for our customers. Our vision is to blend tradition with innovation, whether through luxury retail spaces, personalized bullion products, or the upcoming vending machines that will make bullion more accessible than ever."

Guest of Honour, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson - Aspect Global Ventures, added, "Aspect Bullion is not just building retail stores; we are creating touchpoints of trust, innovation, and luxury for customers across India. Our expansion plan reflects our commitment to reimagining bullion buying, from premium in-store experiences to secure digital platforms and unique micro-gold offerings that cater to the evolving preferences of today's buyers."

The Borivali store marks the second step in Aspect Bullion's ambitious retail rollout, with at least five stores planned across Mumbai this year.

The company also plans to roll out vending machines for gold and silver coins and bars in the next 12-18 months. These vending machines will be installed at temples, malls, and airports across the country. Each vending machine will offer a curated range of gold and silver coins and bars, featuring exclusive designs and premium packaging. Equipped with real-time market pricing, customers can view live rate updates at the point of purchase.

A trusted partner in the world of precious metals, setting benchmarks in purity and craftsmanship. Aspect Bullion & Refinery is a leading bullion and refinery company in India. As one of the noteworthy silver and gold bullion companies, Aspect strives to offer unmatched standard and stability to its customers. Based in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, it's accredited as the top gold bullion company of the region. Hence, whether premium gold bars or silver coins, we ensure precision in craftsmanship and timely delivery of these precious metals. Aspect Bullion & Refinery is a certified member of IBJA. Since we deal with world-class metals, we rigorously study the market demands and stay up to date with the latest prices of both silver and gold products. This not only helps us forge innovative techniques such as fire assay at our refineries in India but also bestow best value to the customers. For individuals and businesses who are seeking silver or gold bullion, Aspect is your one-stop destination!

Aspect embodies a perfect blend of time-honoured values and forward-thinking innovation, with ventures spanning across diverse sectors. We are a global conglomerate with a footprint that extends to the USA, UK, Singapore, Dubai, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mauritius, establishing a dynamic presence in pivotal markets around the world. We are a diversified group of companies operating across various sectors, meeting the evolving demands of our nation. From bullion to realty, infrastructure to hospitality, logistics to sports, we are everywhere. We touch every corner of the world, championing a wide range of projects. We aspire to bring opportunities like never before in areas of employment, technology, infrastructure and sustainability with a commitment towards excellence to transcend lives for a better tomorrow.

Our Vision: To be a global powerhouse where tradition and innovation unite, building a sustainable, impactful and visionary future for all stakeholders.

Our Mission: To embrace our roots while propelling forward, delivering value through ethical, sustainable and pioneering solutions, and ensuring Aspect remains a symbol of trust, quality and progress for generations to come.

