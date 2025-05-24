New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met top industrialists on the sidelines of ongoing Rising North East Summit 2025 in New Delhi and asked them to fulfill their commitments made during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, a release added.

The Chief Minister met the Chairman of Vedanta Group, Anil Agarwal at his official residence here on Friday evening and asked him to operationalise the group's investment commitment made during Advantage Assam Summit held in February this year, the release by the state added.

Also Read | iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected in September 2025; Check Rumoured Price, Specifications and Features of Each Apple Smartphone.

As per the release, Chairman of Vedanta, Agarwal said the group is wholly committed to Assam's growth journey and is keen to expand its footprint in the State's hydrocarbon sector.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Today in New Delhi, I met the very enterprising Chairman of @Vedanta_Group, @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji. We spoke on operationalising the group's investment commitment made during #AdvantageAssam2. Vedanta is keen to expand its footprint in the state's hydrocarbon sector."

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Karan Tacker on Seeing Denzel Washington at Cannes Film Festival, Says 'Was Embarrassingly Shedding a Tear'.

The Chief Minister met Managing Director of ITC Hotels, Anil Chadha at his residence and discussed the potential of investment in the hospitality sector.

Chadha told the Chief Minister Sarma that his group is very keen in exploring opportunities in the hospitality sector in Assam.

Informing about the development, CMO Assam, tweeted, "Anil Chadha, MD, @ITCHotels called upon HCM Dr @himantabiswa in New Delhi today. They discussed the potential of investments in Assam's hospitality sector as Chadha expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities for expansion in the state."

Assam's investor summit, Advantage Assam 2.0 secured investment commitments worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore over the next five years.

The release added that CM Sarma is closely monitoring the investment commitments made by different companies during the Advantage Assam 2.0. He will hold one-to-one meeting with the industry leaders in the national capital on May 26.

"The Chief Minister has started individual discussions with the companies about how to go about realising the investment on the ground, what kind of incentives they might need, land they would need. We will prepare the preparatory roadmap over the next six months," a senior official privy to the development said.

"If even a significant portion of the pledged investments materialises, Assam could emerge as a leading industrial hub in the Northeast and beyond. Therefore, the focus now shifts to implementation and execution, ensuring that these investments translate into job creation, infrastructure development, and long-term economic benefits for the state," the official added.

"The roadmap will focus on addressing key challenges such as land allocation, ease of doing business, and incentive structures to ensure that projects move from paper to reality," the official added.

To achieve the goal, the Government of Assam plans to carefully analyse investment proposals in the current financial year and work toward a comprehensive roadmap within the next six months, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)