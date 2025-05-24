Cupertino, May 24: Apple's iPhone 17 series will be launched globally in September 2025. The tech giant is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air models. The iPhone 16 series was a big hit due to performance enhancement and improvements in camera and battery. However, some customers were not happy about the same design as the previous iPhone series. The base model was different, but the Pro models were identical to the iPhone 15 lineup and others that came before it.

Apple reportedly plans to introduce a new smartphone in the iPhone 17 series, iPhone 17 Air. This could be the slimmest product the Cupertino-based tech giant would include in its series. The Air variant will reportedly replace the iPhone 17 Plus variant and mark its discontinuation. Amid these rumours, the rival company Samsung its slimmest variant, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, with 5.8mm thickness.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 series, from the base to the Pro Max model, will come with 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED displays. The Apple iPhone 17 band iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to feature 6.3-inch displays. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly boast a larger 6.9-inch screen. The slimmest variant, the iPhone 17 Air, may have a 6.6-inch display.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to feature notable camera upgrades for all the models. The standard iPhone 17 model may include a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air could sport a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro might offer a 48MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and a 24MP front camera. Meanwhile, the Pro Max will likely boast a triple 48MP rear setup and a 24MP selfie camera.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Rumoured)

Although Apple has not officially confirmed the pricing of its upcoming smartphones, rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 lineup price could fall into the same range as the iPhone 16 model prices. The iPhone 17 Price is expected to be INR 89,900, and the iPhone 17 Air may cost INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro price could start from INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the top-end variant, may cost INR 1,64,900.

