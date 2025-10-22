VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 22: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, hosted a distinguished leadership session by Mr. Jacob Jacob, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Aster DM Healthcare, Dubai, as part of the Aster NextGen Management Trainee Program. The session, titled "Catalyst of Business Growth: The New Dimensions of Technology and People," offered insightful perspectives on how technology and human capital are together shaping the future of business transformation and leadership effectiveness.

The event also witnessed the milestone of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Aster DM Healthcare, Dubai and XLRI Jamshedpur, marking the beginning of a long-term collaboration that bridges academic excellence with industry expertise. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, S.J., Director, XLRI Jamshedpur; Prof. Kanagraj Ayyaluswamy, Convenor of Corporate Relations and Placement, XLRI; Prof. Sunil Sarangi, Co-convener of Corporate Relations and Placement, XLRI;Prof. Giridhar Ramachandran,Associate Dean - XLRI Online Learning; Mr. Rajni Ranjan, and Mr. Ashish Pal, both Vice President, Corporate Relations and Placements, XLRI - representing XLRI's strong commitment to corporate collaboration and experiential learning. The MoU seeks to foster meaningful engagement between students and industry leaders, enabling knowledge exchange, talent development, and leadership learning opportunities.

Joining Mr. Jacob Jacob at the event were senior leaders from Aster DM Healthcare, Dubai -- Mr. Shahed Abdul Rahiman, Head of HR Corporate & Aster Digital Health; Mr. Manish Singh, Assistant General Manager, Performance and Rewards; and Ms. Febina Abdul Rahiman, Deputy Manager, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources.

The session concluded with an engaging interaction between the Aster leadership team and XLRI PGDM(GM) students, highlighting how organizations can leverage the power of people and technology to drive sustainable business growth and leadership excellence.

