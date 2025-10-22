Diwali became extra special for "DeepVeer" fans as fan favourite Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally revealed the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on the auspicious festival. Taking to social media, the couple shared a series of photos of their cute baby girl, who was born on September 8, 2024. Amid this, new mommy Deepika Padukone's photo from her childhood has surfaced online. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua’s Face for the First Time in Heartwarming Diwali Post (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Share Daughter Dua’s First Picture

On Tuesday (October 21), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram and shared a collaborative post to treat fans with a glimpse of their 1-year-old daughter Dua Padukone Singh on Diwali. In the pictures, Ranveer and DP are seen decked up in festive outfits and joining them was baby Dua. DP was seen in a traditional red ensemble while Ranveer donned an off-white kurta. Their little one twinned with her mommy in a red outfit.

Deepika Padukone held Dua in her arms while Ranveer embraced them both. Another picture showed the mother-daughter duo performing Diwali pooja at their house.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Break the Internet As They Reveal Baby Dua’s Face on Diwali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s Childhood Photo Goes Viral Amid Baby Dua’s Face Reveal

Amid the buzz around baby Dua, a post featuring Deepika Padukone's childhood picture has gone viral. Shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, the post shows a collage of two photos: one of Deepika as a child and the other of her recently shared photo with daughter Dua. In both pictures, they can be seen playfully posing with a finger inside their mouths, leaving fans guessing which one is cuter.

Deepika Padukone's photo was reportedly captured during winter, so she is seen wearing a white sweater with blue stripes, pink pants and a cap.

Is Baby Dua Really a ‘Mini Deepika Padukone’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens Debate Over Dua’s Look

The viral comparison post was captioned, "Too cute to handle! Dua is basically mom in a mini version." Netizens flooded the post with divided reactions about Dua's inherited look from her parents. A user wrote, "Like father, like daughter. She looks more like her dad." Another commented, "Nose same Depika pe gaya hai." Another comment read, "She's a daddy's girl except the years." Deepika Padukone Stops Fan From Taking Picture of Ranveer Singh and Her Daughter Dua; Video Goes Viral.

Netizens React to Baby Dua’s Pic

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in 2024, next has King with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has the Atlee's big-budget sci-fi film AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun. Ranveer Singh ,on the other hand, has Aditya Dhar's action thriller Dhurandhar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).