Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honoured with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radio's pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FM's commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors."

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 699 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

