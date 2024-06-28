Beijing, June 28: The much-awaited OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has finally launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. Sporting a similar design to the OnePlus 12, the new smartphone comes with impressive specifications and features. The biggest change in the smartphone is its massive 6,100mAh battery with 100W Flash charging.

OnePlus China has launched its new Ace 3 Pro, which features an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 50MP primary camera. Booking for the Ace 3 Pro is open in China and will soon be available for customers. The new Ace 3 Pro is available in Green Field Blue, Titanium Silver, and Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition. Vivo V40 Launch in India Imminent, Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Processor, Display, Storage and RAM

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the OnePlus 12. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED flexible curved display with 8T LTPO technology. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 2780x1264 pixel resolution. The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is available in two options: 16GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage, 24GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage for Supercar Porcelain Collector's Edition. On the official website, two more variants are listed, having 12GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB RAM and ROM available for Green Field Blue and Titanium Mirror Silver.

The flagship smartphone has a 6,100mAh Glacier Battery that is claimed to last at least two days on a single charge. It features a 50MP primary camera with Sony's sensor and OPPO's flagship imaging algorithm. It has an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video conferences, the company has provided a 16MP front camera. It comes with ColorOS 14.1, based on Android 14. Nothing CMF Phone 1 To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor, Launch Set on July 8; Check More Details.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Price in China

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price in China starts from CNY 3,199 (about Rs 36,700) for 12GB+256GB, CNY 3,499 (about Rs 40,160) for 16GB+256GB, CNY 3,799 (about Rs 43,600) and the top variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,399 (about Rs 50,500). Besides the regular models, the Ceramic models are available at a slightly higher price. The 16GB+512GB is priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 45,910), and 24GB+1TB at CNY 4,699 (about Rs 53,930). OnePlus is expected to launch this smartphone with the exact specifications in India; however, it cannot be known unless the company confirms it.

