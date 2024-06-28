Mumbai, June 28: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, proposed a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel in the areas of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane and Navi Mumbai as he presented the full budget for 2024-25 on Friday. This is aimed to bring uniformity in tax on petrol and diesel following representations from petrol pump owners and vehicle owners.

The tax on diesel has been cut from 24 per cent to 21 per cent and on petrol from 26 per cent to 25 per cent per litre. This will bring in a relief of 65 paise per litre in petrol and Rs 2.07 per litre in diesel. Pawar said that this would provide relief to the common citizens and industry and trade. Maharashtra Budget 2024: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar Announces 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' Scheme To Guarantee Rs 1500 to Women, To Be Implemented From July

He also proposed exemption from professional tax to personnel of five Central armed paramilitary forces - the Assam Rifles, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Security Guard, and the Sashastra Seema Bal. This will benefit approximately 12,000 troopers. Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: In Election Year, Ajit Pawar’s Maharashtra Budget Announces Host of Freebies Including Dole for Women

Further, Pawar has proposed a reduction in the stamp duty penalty from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. ‘’If the registered document is found to have paid less stamp duty, the penalty levied on the difference in stamp duty amount from the date of execution of the document is reduced from 2 per cent to 1 per cent per month," he said. He also proposed a refund of stamp duty with the initialisation of the online application process. The time limit for application will be one year from the date of purchase of the stamp, instead of six months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).