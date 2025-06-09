Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Audi India announced the launch of the Audi A4 Signature Edition featuring exclusive design elements that elevate its premium appeal and sophistication, on Monday.

According to Audi India, the Signature Edition features distinctive styling enhancements, including the elegant Audi rings entry LED lamps, exclusive Audi rings decals, and dynamic wheel hub caps that create a striking visual presence.

This Signature edition combines refined aesthetics with premium detailing for customers seeking individuality and distinction in their luxury sedan. The Audi A4 Signature Edition starts at Rs 57,11,000 (ex-showroom).

The Audi A4 Signature Edition is available in limited units. It offers a choice of five striking exterior colours: Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Progressive Red Metallic, and Manhattan Grey Metallic.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "The Audi A4 has been one of the best-selling sedans in our line-up, combining dynamic performance with sophisticated elegance. With the launch of the Signature Edition, we're offering our customers a chance to own an even more exclusive variant, distinguished by bespoke styling elements that elevate its premium appeal."

He added, "The Audi A4 Signature Edition is crafted for discerning customers who value refined aesthetics and seek to make a sophisticated statement through their choice of vehicle."

The Signature Edition package for the Audi A4 introduces a range of bespoke styling enhancements, designed to elevate both the aesthetics and functionality of the vehicle.

This exclusive edition presents a host of new features that contribute to its distinctive appeal. Among the highlights is the inclusion of Park Assist with a 360-degree camera, offering comprehensive visibility and stress-free parking.

Complementing this feature are new decorative inlays in wood oak, natural grey, which add a sophisticated touch to the interior.

A striking visual identity is achieved through Audi rings entry LED lamps that project a bold welcome light, as well as distinctive Audi rings decals that enhance the brand's presence.

Dynamic wheel hub caps ensure that the Audi logo remains perfectly oriented regardless of wheel motion, adding a unique detail to the vehicle's design.

The cabin experience is elevated with a premium fragrance dispenser that enhances the ambience, while an aerodynamic spoiler lip contributes to a sportier exterior profile.

Further premium touches include a key cover available in customisable colour options, adding a personalised and upscale element to vehicle access.

Stainless steel pedal covers introduce a sporty flair to the interior, and a special alloy wheel paint design ensures a bold, eye-catching appearance. (ANI)

