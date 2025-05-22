Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Audi, the German luxury automotive brand, launched 'Drive Sure', a strategic driving training program. Aimed at empowering performance-oriented car owners and drivers to be safe, skilled and responsible behind the wheel. Audi Drive Sure will equip drivers with advanced technical expertise and safety awareness.

Audi Driving Program is curated for luxury car owners to equip them with confidence to drive responsibly on all terrains and driving situations. The program will involve a comprehensive workshop, which will help prepare the participants to handle the responsibility that comes with driving performance-oriented vehicles.

The program addresses India's road safety agenda by aiming to bridge the gap between modern vehicle technologies and driver readiness.

Audi Drive Sure addresses these gaps through a dual curriculum for young drivers and chauffeurs. The program builds on Audi's two-decade-long presence in India, where it has delivered over 100,000 vehicles. Customer loyalty has been a crucial factor; today, every fourth car sold in India is to an existing customer.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi, 'Vorsprung durch Technik' is more than just an engineering principle, it is a commitment to societal progress. Audi Drive Sure embodies this ethos by addressing a critical gap in India's mobility landscape: the intersection of performance-oriented technology and human readiness."

Dhillon added that Audi India intends to train young drivers to be able to drive in difficult terrains and under various driving situations.

"We intend to create a generation of drivers who respect power as much as they master it. By training young adults to navigate various terrains and driving situations, this program aims to elevate all Audi owners and chauffeurs to become brand ambassadors of safety-first driving behaviors."

Audi also mentioned that, for chauffeurs, a special training program has been curated, imparting knowledge about elite grooming & professional conduct, safe driving behavior and Audi Technology, in a bid to ensure chauffeurs reflect the brand's luxury image.

According to government data around 180,000 people died in road accidents in India during the year 2024. A large number of accidents happened in India because of over speeding, drunken driving, driving on wrong side and Jumping red light. (ANI)

