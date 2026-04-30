Business News | Aurita Natural Diamonds Achieves 4x Inventory Turnover, Strengthens Capital Utilization and Projects 250% Growth After Collaborating with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30: Ahmedabad-based Aurita Natural Diamonds operates in the premium segment of the natural diamond jewellery market, offering certified earth-mined diamonds across retail and wholesale channels. The company has built its positioning around design precision, quality assurance, and a diversified portfolio that caters to both men and women.

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With a strong presence in Gujarat, Aurita Natural Diamonds continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a focus on operational efficiency.

As a jewellery business with high inventory dependency, Aurita Natural Diamonds has been navigating challenges related to working capital cycles, stock movement visibility, and expansion funding.

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To address these structural gaps and build a scalable growth model, the company entered into a strategic collaboration with Dr. Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Private Limited. The engagement focused on improving backend processes, strengthening inventory discipline, and enabling better capital utilization.

Prior to this collaboration, the business was operating with limited clarity on inventory performance. A significant portion of capital was tied up in non-moving stock, with no clear classification between fast-moving and slow-moving inventory. This led to inefficient deployment of funds and reduced liquidity. Inventory turnover remained low, restricting revenue efficiency and delaying cash flow cycles. The company was also evaluating external borrowing options to finance a new store due to constrained internal liquidity.

Following the collaboration under a Cash Growth Program (CGP), Aurita Natural Diamonds implemented a structured, data-driven approach to inventory management. A detailed analysis identified approximately 25 percent of inventory as dead stock, enabling the business to take targeted action. Inventory was segmented into fast, slow, and non-moving categories, which brought discipline into purchasing decisions and stock allocation.

One of the most significant outcomes of this transformation has been the improvement in inventory turnover.

The company increased its inventory rotation to four cycles annually by focusing on the liquidation of non-performing stock and prioritizing high-demand designs. This shift improved overall revenue efficiency and contributed to multi-fold business growth. More importantly, it established inventory discipline as a core operational principle rather than a reactive function.

Improved inventory movement also led to better capital utilization.

By converting idle stock into active cash flow, the business strengthened its liquidity position without relying on external funding. The internal cash generated through faster stock rotation was deployed toward expansion, allowing Aurita Natural Diamonds to move ahead with a new store without taking on debt. This marked a transition toward a more sustainable and self-funded growth model.

In addition to strategic direction, Aurita Diamonds was supported by a dedicated team of consultants who conducted a detailed diagnosis of the business.

Core operational and revenue bottlenecks were identified, and targeted solutions were implemented across key areas. This ensured that every intervention was aligned with measurable outcomes and long-term scalability.

The company now projects over 250 percent growth in the next two years, driven by stronger inventory control, disciplined capital allocation, and a scalable operating structure.

- The focus remains on maintaining consistent monitoring of stock performance,

- Optimizing procurement strategies,

- Ensuring that working capital is continuously cycled through productive assets.

Founder Mr. Shrey Contractor said, "The collaboration helped us bring structure to our operations. We now have clear visibility on our inventory and are able to take faster, more informed decisions. This has improved our cash flow and allowed us to grow without depending on external funding."

The transformation of Aurita Natural Diamonds reflects a broader shift in traditional retail businesses toward data-backed decision-making. With improved inventory discipline and efficient capital utilization, the company has strengthened its operational foundation while positioning itself for sustained growth in a competitive market.

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