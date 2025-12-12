New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India's automobile industry recorded strong performance in November 2025, with passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers posting their highest-ever sales for the month, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 4,12,405 units in November 2025, marking a growth of 18.7 per cent over the same month last year.

This rise places passenger vehicles among the top contributors to overall domestic sales during the month. The data showed steady growth across major segments, supported by festive demand and policy measures like GST cut and income tax relief.

Two-wheelers continued to form the largest segment by volume. Sales in November 2025 reached 19,44,475 units, showing a year-on-year growth of 21.2 per cent. Scooters and motorcycles contributed the most to this number, while mopeds saw a marginal decline compared to last year. Despite this, the overall two-wheeler segment maintained a strong upward trend during the month.

The three-wheeler segment also reported growth. Total three-wheeler sales stood at 71,999 units in November 2025, up by 21.3 per cent from November 2024. Passenger carriers and goods carriers recorded higher sales, while e-rickshaws saw a decline during the period. E-carts, however, showed a sharp increase on a low base.

Overall production also remained high. SIAM states that the total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in November 2025 stood at 29,43,456 units. This level of output supports the rise in domestic sales and reflects stable factory activity during the month.

Commenting on the November 2025 performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said, "Following the festive demand and support from the Government's progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian Auto Industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025. Passenger Vehicles, Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers marked the highest ever sales of November in 2025. Passenger Vehicles recorded sales of 4.12 Lakh units, with a growth of 18.7%, Two-Wheelers posted sales of 19.44 Lakh units, with a growth of 21.2% and the Three-Wheeler segment registered sales of 72 thousand units, growing by 21.3%, over November of 2024."

Menon added that the industry remains optimistic about the coming months. He noted that continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiment are expected to help sustain the current growth trend into 2026. (ANI)

