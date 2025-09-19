NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Chattels Design, Bangalore's award-winning interior design company, and one of the leading Interior Designers in Bangalore is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Experience Center in the heart of JP Nagar. This milestone reflects the firm's commitment to innovative, highly personalised homes supported by technology, craftsmanship, and customer-centric service. With established branches in Whitefield and Hebbal, this JP Nagar Experience Center becomes Chattels Design's third location in Bangalore, expanding its reach and accessibility across the city.

Recognised for Excellence

Recently honoured as "Iconic Luxury Interiors Brand of the Year 2025" at the India Design Awards and "Most Innovative & Futuristic Interior Design Firm of the Year 2023" at the Architecture and Interior Design Excellence Awards, Chattels Design continues to set new benchmarks in luxury and creativity.

Built for Quality & Timely Delivery

With two state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing units, the company ensures uncompromising quality and on-time project delivery, an assurance that sets it apart in the industry.

A Step Into the Future of Interior Design

Launched in July 2025, the Experience Center offers Virtual Reality-based home tours, curated material libraries, and one-on-one design consultations. Visitors can explore green products, modular concepts, and trend-forward interiors. From designing an ideal home to sampling bespoke furniture, every square inch of the center is designed to enlighten and inspire.

Explore, Visualise, and Design at Our Experience Center

- Professional lifestyle-aligned design consultations.

- VR Home Interior Experience for immersive visualisation

- One-App Customer Support for real-time updates and communication.

- 100 % customised home interior design solutions.

- Walk-throughs of living rooms, modular kitchens, master bedrooms, and wardrobe installations.

- Smart-home integrations and free quotation within 24 hours.

Quote from the Founder

"At Chattels Design, Our vision is to redefine how Bangalore citizens experience their living environments through personalised, cutting-edge designs that reflect their personality," said Itisha Jalan, Founder of Chattels Design. "This new Experience Center offers clients an opportunity to explore, interact with, and visualise their ideal homes."

Established in Bangalore, Chattels Design has transformed over 2,500+ homes across South India with award-winning interiors, space planning, and bespoke furniture. Backed by more than seven years of experience and two dedicated manufacturing units, the firm delivers a seamless blend of creativity, precision, and timely execution.

Visit Us Today!

Explore the new Experience Center in JP Nagar to see how your dream space can be made real. Book a free design consultation, browse our curated portfolio, and discuss your project with our experienced designers.

Book Now: www.chattelsdesign.com/contactCall: +91-8861963344

