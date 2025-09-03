PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced the launch of Sparsh Week 2025, a landmark initiative that will bring together over 1 lakh employees across its network of 5,868 branches nationwide to strengthen relationships and deliver memorable experiences for customers. Scheduled from 1st to 5th September, this flagship event will see the leadership and employees across the country actively engage with customers and celebrate the spirit of service that defines the Bank. With the theme 'Raise the Bar', this year's edition is set to redefine customer experience, employee engagement, and leadership visibility across the Bank's vast network.

Now in its third year, Sparsh Week is anchored in four core mantras that define Axis Bank's culture: Own the Brand, Own the Customer, Act with Speed, and Zero Pendency. More than 40 senior leaders, including Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank; Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank; Subrat Mohanty, Executive Director, Axis Bank; and Neeraj Gambhir, Executive Director, Axis Bank, among others, will travel across 40 cities to interact directly with customers, mentor frontline teams, and lead special sessions to reinforce the Bank's values.

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, "With Sparsh at the heart of our efforts, we remain deeply focused on customer obsession, committing to delight our customers every single day. This is not just a weeklong celebration but a reminder of the culture we are shaping, where every interaction is an opportunity to create value and deliver a truly distinctive experience. Our vision is to make Axis Bank the most trusted partner in every customer's financial journey - defined by empathy, innovation, and service excellence."

Engaging customers through curated experiences

Sparsh Week 2025 will feature a series of high-impact initiatives designed to engage customers, extend special offers, and celebrate long-standing relationships. Key highlights include:

- Exclusive home loan offers starting at 7.6%* tailored to CIBIL profiles

- Special benefits across Gold Loans, Current Accounts, Axis Direct Demat Accounts, Forex and Lockers, Family Banking, and Health Insurance*

- Let's Listen Sessions across 5800+ branches for direct customer connect

- Auto test drives and loan offers in select cities

- Felicitating Wholesale Banking clients from small businesses to large corporates

- Through Samaroh, Axis Bank's prospective customer outreach initiative, teams across the country will engage with communities to foster new relationships

A host of thematic days and select branch-level activations are also planned to ensure personalized engagement and benefits for various customer groups, such as:

- Students - Piggy to Prodigy Day with Bank tours and fun learning sessions for children aged 9-15, and engaging 650+ Axis Bank Young Bankers (ABYB).

- Women - Financial awareness sessions through ARISE, Axis Bank's exclusive banking proposition for women, will be held across digital platform and branches. In addition, Nari Shakti Diwas across branches will feature panel discussions and exclusive discounts.

- Senior Citizens - Awareness sessions on digital banking, fraud prevention, and will creation through the Silver Lining proposition.

- Startups - Startup Sangam for showcasing ventures, CX roundtables, and networking.

- MSMEs - Expert sessions, networking opportunities, and loan facilitation

- Agri-entrepreneurs - Krishi Diwas with advisory sessions, product awareness, and soil-testing kit distribution. Farmer outreach program under the Bharat Banking model through initiatives such as Apna Gaon, Apna Desh Melas and Tractor se Tarakki Tak.

- NRIs - Engagement initiatives with clients across UAE, Singapore and the U.S. with special homecoming meets to strengthen connections and celebrate relationships.

- LGBTQ+ Community - Celebrate the community through a Pink Economy event and focused interactions.

Sparsh Week 2025 marks a significant leap from its 2024 edition, with the Bank aiming to engage over 1.5 lakhcustomers - nearly three times last year's figure of 55,000. Over the years, Sparsh has been pivotal in deepening relationships and fostering customer connect. The 2025 edition continues this journey, underscoring the Bank's focus on scale, customer-centricity, and creating lasting impact.

(*conditions apply)

Axis Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture, and Retail Businesses. It has 5,879 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 14,134 ATMs and cash recyclers spread across the country as on 30th June 2025. The Bank's Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over ~1,825 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th June 2025. The Axis Group includes Axis Mutual Fund, Axis Securities Ltd., Axis Finance, Axis Trustee, Axis Capital, A.TReDS Ltd., Freecharge, Axis Pension Fund and Axis Bank Foundation.

