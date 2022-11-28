New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): B4U Network is one of India's pioneer broadcasting companies with a global footprint across 100 countries. Being a Prominent Mass Speciality Network, its rich content repository that serves Hindi Movies, Music and Regional Genres, has entertained & aspired audiences from all walks of life for past 2 decades.

Popular brands from the house of B4U are B4U Movies, B4U Music, B4U Kadak and B4U Bhojpuri with incredible reach and engagement in their respective markets.

The network launched their 5th channel and 3rd Hindi Movies offering called Dhamaka Movies. Dhamaka Movies offers High Quality, Aspirational, Stylish, Contemporary and Blockbuster content across Action, Comedy, Horror & Romance Genres. It brings to life best of Live-action cinema across Bollywood and South India (Hindi dubbed) with top stars from these industries. It will showcase popular titles including Ghajini, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Vicky Donor, Munna Michael, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, Sarfarosh, Housefull, Vijay the Master and many other blockbusters on the channel. The channel is available on all major DTH players & cable operators including Free Dish. Channel Can Be viewed on the below Mentioned Platforms & LCN Nos.

Tata Sky-382, Dish Tv-409, DD Free Dish-14, Hathway -140, Den -184, Digi-225 Fastway-204.

Quote by Mandeep: B4U is an iconic brand and a significant player in Movies, Music and Regional genres. As a Mass Speciality Entertainment Network, we have been entertaining our viewers for over 2 decades with our rich repository of contemporary as well as classic content. Our current brands - B4U Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Music and B4U Bhopuri have stood tall on their content promise and we will be infusing fresh content to up the ante on superior engagement quality for our viewers across platforms. We are delighted to add our third Hindi Movies channel - Dhamaka Movies and our fifth television channel overall that further strengthens our footprint amongst both our audiences as well as advertisers. We are sure Dhamaka Movies with its rich & differentiated content will delight our viewers.

