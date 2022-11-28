Ahmedabad, November 28: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday attacked the BJP by saying that the "party claims to have done a lot of development, but during the election campaigns its leaders' campaign speeches are full of hatred which divide the society on the communal lines."

Before Kharge addressed the mediapersons in Ahmedabad after BJP senior leader Jaynarayan Vyas joined the Congress. Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Vyas in the party. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Has Never Won These Seats Despite Its Dominance For Past 27 Years.

While speaking with the mediapersons Kharge said, "Congress has prepared India's development roadmap in the 70 years, and the party that has come to power recently, knows only one language to attack political opponents, it has no vision to take ahead the country."

Attacking the Gujarat model of the BJP, the Congress president alleged that the state public debt has increased and it has failed to control inflation and generate employment. "During the Covid crises, lakhs of people died in the state, but the BJP government has concealed information," said Kharge. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

The ruling party has realized that there is a huge anti-incumbency in the state, it is losing the electoral ground and that is why the BJP leaders are camping and campaigning in large numbers in the state," claimed Kharge.

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new slogan of "I developed Gujarat", the Congress president said, "Former leaders of the Congress have contributed in the development of Gujarat, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai has contributed in the development of Gujarat, how one can forget this, over and above this people of Gujarat has contributed in the development of Gujarat."

After joining the Congress, Jaynarayan Vyas told the media that he was influenced by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and no one should play politics with the unity of the country.

