Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Unlock higher loan amounts, convenient repayment options, and simplified application processes with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan. Gold has always been a trusted asset in Indian households. From being passed down as family heirlooms to symbolising love and celebrations, gold holds emotional and financial value. But beyond adornment, gold is also becoming a helpful tool for managing unexpected expenses. This is where gold loans come in--a simple way to raise funds by pledging your gold jewellery, without having to part with it.

This July, Bajaj Finance has announced the Gold Loan Utsav to make the borrowing journey has become more rewarding. Customers can now enjoy easy gold loan eligibility and competitive gold loan interest rates, along with access to online gold loan calculator that make financial planning easier. Borrowers can get funds from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore against 18-22 karat gold jewellery.

Why gold loans are gaining popularity

Everyone faces moments when extra funds are needed--be it for a medical emergency, school fees, or home repairs. Instead of selling valuables or disrupting savings, pledging gold can offer a quick and safe solution. Gold loans are disbursed quickly, need very little paperwork, and are secured by the gold itself, making them more accessible for many.

Understanding gold loan eligibility

One of the biggest advantages of a gold loan is how easy it is to qualify for. To meet the basic gold loan eligibility criteria for gold loan, you just have to be an Indian citizen, between the ages of 21 and 70 years. This loan comes with minimal paperwork required. Applicants have to submit any one of the following documents listed below:

-Aadhaar Card

- Voter ID

-Passport

-Driving licence

-NREGA job card

-Letter from the National Population Registration

PAN card is not mandatory. However, if you apply for a gold loan of Rs. 5 lakh or above you will be asked to submit your PAN card.

At Bajaj Finance, you can borrow amounts starting from ₹5,000 to ₹2 crore depending on your pledged gold's value. During the Gold Loan Utsav, the process becomes even simpler--just visit a branch or apply online, and your gold is safely evaluated in front of you.

Know your gold loan interest rate in advance

Gold Loan interest rate is an important part of borrowing. With Bajaj Finance, the interest rate is competitive and depends on the amount you borrow and the loan tenure.

You can even use the gold loan calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website to plan your loan better. It helps you estimate the loan amount you can get, how much interest you will pay, and how frequently you would like to repay. This smart tool makes it easier to understand your finances before you even apply.

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan

The Gold Loan Utsav is a complete experience designed to make gold loans simple, quick, and stress-free. Here are some of the key benefits:

-Part-release facility: Repay part of your loan and take back equivalent gold jewellery before loan tenure ends.

-No prepayment or foreclosure fee: Repay in part or full anytime at no extra cost.

-Transparent gold evaluation: Get fair value with accurate evaluation tools at every branch.

-Free gold insurance: Jewellery is insured against theft or misplacement while in custody.

-Flexible repayment options: Pay interest monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually; principal due at maturity.

-Easy online application: Apply online and complete your process with in-branch assistance.

-Gold loan renewal: Renew your loan at tenure end, subject to LTV norms and fresh appraisal.

-Top-up loan facility: Avail top-up on existing loan before maturity, based on credit eligibility.

Plan better, borrow smarter

In times of financial need, gold loans offer a responsible and secure option. And during the Gold Loan Utsav, the benefits only multiply. By checking your gold loan eligibility and using tools like the gold loan calculator, you can borrow with clarity and confidence.

Gold that lies idle in your locker can now help you achieve your short-term goals. With the right guidance and reliable service from Bajaj Finance, managing money through a gold loan becomes easy, smart, and rewarding. Apply for a gold loan today!

T&C Apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. Bajaj Finance has a credit rating of AAA/Stable for its Fixed Deposit program from CRISIL and ICRA, AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings, CARE and ICRA, and A1+ for short-term borrowing from CRISIL, India Ratings and ICRA. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable and a short-term rating of A-3 by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

