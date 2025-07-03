Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday on July 3. Over the decades, he has established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, known for his charisma, dedication, and ability to transform into a diverse array of characters. His acting career is marked by a series of unforgettable performances that showcase his range and commitment to his craft. Here are five of his best roles that have left a significant mark on cinema. Brad Pitt Birthday Special: From ‘The Departed’ to ‘The Big Short’, 5 Highest-Rated Movies Produced by the Oscar Winner and Where To Watch Them Online!

1. Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise defined the action hero for a generation with his portrayal of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent known for his daring feats and resilience. The Mission: Impossible series not only showcases his physical abilities through breathtaking stunts but also highlights his character’s complex moral struggles in the pursuit of justice.

2. Top Gun

In Top Gun, Cruise captivated audiences as the hotshot fighter pilot Maverick. The film, filled with airborne action and heartfelt moments, established him as a leading man and a symbol of 1980s pop culture. Maverick's journey of self-discovery and redemption resonates with many, making this role iconic. Robert Downey Jr Birthday: A Red Carpet Maverick Redefining Hollywood Glamour with Unmatched Charisma and Style (View Pics).

3. Collateral

In Collateral, Cruise took on a darker role as a contract killer who forces a cab driver, played by Jamie Foxx, to drive him around Los Angeles. His portrayal is both chilling and charismatic, showcasing his ability to delve into morally ambiguous characters while maintaining a magnetic presence.

4. The Last Samurai

Cruise portrayed Nathan Algren, a former American soldier who finds himself immersed in Japanese culture during the 19th century. His performance is nuanced and heartfelt, reflecting the internal conflict of a man caught between two worlds and highlighting themes of honour and redemption.

5. Magnolia

In Magnolia, Cruise played a charismatic yet deeply flawed motivational speaker. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination, showcasing his ability to balance charm with a profound vulnerability. The character's journey through a day filled with interconnected stories reveals the complexities of human relationships and the struggles for meaning.

Through these roles, Tom Cruise has proven his versatility and enduring appeal, making him a staple in both action and dramatic cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).