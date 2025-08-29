PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: Bana Eco Works today announced the inauguration of its Animal Waste Rendering Plant in Kannur, Bengaluru East. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of government representatives and community leaders, and represents a critical milestone in addressing one of the city's most pressing civic challenges--safe and scientific processing of animal waste.

The Kannur facility has been established with an initial capacity of 20tonnes per day, scalable to 50 tonnes per day as the collection network expands. Using advanced dry-rendering technology and supported by a hygienic cold-chain collection model, the plant converts animal by-products into valuable resources such as poultry meal, feather meal, and rendered oil. The infrastructure is equipped with stringent odour control systems and a dedicated effluent treatment plant to ensure full compliance with environmental standards, contributing to both public health and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek MN, Founding Partner at Bana Eco Works, said: "This commissioning marks more than the launch of a facility--it is proof that Bengaluru can manage animal waste in a way that is scientific, efficient and sustainable. By ensuring rapid collection and rendering, we eliminate dumping, safeguard communities, and create valuable inputs for industry. We are grateful for the trust and support of the authorities and remain committed to scaling this model responsibly across the city."

The inauguration of this facility demonstrates the potential of public-private partnerships in building solutions that are both environmentally sound and commercially viable. By turning waste into value and ensuring scientific treatment at scale, Bana Eco Works seeks to set a benchmark for sustainable urban infrastructure and reinforce Bengaluru's position as a leader in innovative waste management.

