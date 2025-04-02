PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Customer Capital, a company specializing in captive commerce loyalty solutions and Bank of Maharashtra announced a partnership to introduce an exclusive travel platform and loyalty rewards for Bank of Maharashtra cardholders. This collaboration between Customer Capital and Bank of Maharashtra aims to enhance the value proposition for Bank of Maharashtra cardholders by providing a seamless and rewarding travel booking experience directly through the BANK OF MAHARASHTRA card website and app.

Also Read | Ratan Tata's Will: From Domestic Helpers to Pet Tito and Shantanu Naidu, Here's Who Inherited What From Late Industrialist.

Customer Capital has created a white-label travel platform with the name 'Tripstacc' that allows banks to customize the experience for their customers and gain insights on spends on Travel and Expenses (T&E) which are not available through traditional tactical promotional partnerships. This service will enable Bank of Maharashtra cardholders to book hotels and tickets through a trusted travel portal accessible via the Bank of Maharashtra card website and app.

According to a recent report the loyalty market in India will continue to grow and is set to reach US$7.92 billion by 2028. The market senses a huge potential that will help Customer Capital gauge and serve the Indian customers through its platform. This agreement positions Bank of Maharashtra to leverage Customer Capital's cutting-edge technologies and innovations such as Tripstacc, to further enhance its operational capabilities and add a competitive edge.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Govind Sandhu, CEO & Co-Founder, Customer Capital, said, "We are proud to introduce Tripstacc, our captive commerce travel platform for bank of Maharashtra This partnership offers a differentiated model that benefits the bank in many ways by creating a customised solution and proposition for its customers. The model shall allow Bank of Maharashtra create better value for consumers, enhance engagement and activation and enhance the understanding of travel consumption thereby increase their share of penetration in travel spends"

Govind Sandhu, further added, "India's loyalty program market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by new technologies, artificial intelligence, shifting consumer demands, and evolving regulations. We want to bridge the gap in the loyalty ecosystem by focusing on tailored commerce solutions and have invested in a suite of captive commerce platforms. These are available as white label solutions for businesses to offer to their consumers. We are hopeful that this strategy helps in making Bank of Maharashtra a preferred banking partner for its customers."

About Customer Capital:

Customer Capital is a company focused on transforming loyalty and defining loyalty 2.0 using captive commerce, technology powered by AI and leveraging the expertise of domain specialists .The company was founded in 2022 and has created a suite of solutions that make loyalty programs a true revenue generator. Customer Capital designs, delivers, and scales innovative loyalty solutions, augmented by value-enhancing networks. As a full-stack loyalty management company, Customer Capital offers expertise in ecosystems, accelerators, and technology - including its AI Loyalty platform and its captive commerce accelerators (Staccs) for online travel, online shopping and more. Alongside strategic consulting to ensure programs are not only loved but also profitable, Customer Capital leverages data-driven engines and cutting-edge technology to build measurable value for capital and customers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)