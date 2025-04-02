New Delhi, April 2: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabeled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering from the Opposition. An eight-hour discussion on the bill, subject to an increase, is scheduled. The Opposition claimed that the Centre is "bulldozing the legislation" as it alleged to not be given the time for amendments since the bill was brought to the notice of the House.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju called Wednesday a "historic day" as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha. Rijiju emphasised that the Bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, is in the national interest and will benefit the entire country, especially Muslims, women, and children. Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Introduced in Lok Sabha; Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party Expresses Full Support.

Speaking to the media ahead of the parliamentary proceedings, Rijiju stated, "Today is a historic day, as the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 will be presented in the Lok Sabha. I want to make it very clear that this bill, introduced in the national interest, will be supported not only by millions of Muslims but by the entire country. We are committed to any initiative that benefits the nation, especially for the welfare of poor Muslims, women, and children. Those opposing the bill are doing so for political reasons. I will present the rest of my arguments in the House." The Waqf Amendment Bill is designed to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address existing challenges and improve the management of Waqf properties in India. The Bill aims to streamline the Waqf Board’s functions, ensuring the efficient administration of these properties. Parliament Session: Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha Today Amid Political Standoff Between BJP and Congress.

Kiren Rijiju Introduces Waqf Amendment Bill

Watch: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "Regarding the Waqf Board's role: Its function is to oversee the management of Waqf properties by mutawallis (trustees) and those handling Waqf affairs. This is purely a provision for governance and supervision. In no way does the Waqf… pic.twitter.com/8BruxrOzQn — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

The Union government first announced the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 on Tuesday, revealing that the Bill would be tabled in the Lok Sabha shortly after the Question Hour. The Bill will be followed by a detailed debate lasting up to eight hours. This Bill builds on the 2024 Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, which were introduced with similar objectives to improve the functioning of the Waqf Board and address ongoing management issues. The government is hopeful that the amendments in legislation will pass with wide support across the political spectrum.

