New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco, a market leader in visualization and collaboration technology, announced its partnership with Sigma - Jones | AV LLP to deliver best-in-class digital experiences in Healthcare for its next-gen operating room video integration solution Nexxis.

Barco leverages Nexxis, its video-over-IP platform for digital integration in the operating room to deliver precise imagery, efficient workflow, and maximise flexibility across the increasingly complex Operating Room (OR) procedures globally.

Jones AV is one of the most successful Barco Nexxis partners to have developed a tried and tested Nexxis platform. Featuring one of the largest install bases and some of the most complex and innovative solutions for fully integrated state-of-the-art operating theatres across Europe, Sigma AVIT is one of India's leading premium Corporate AV System integrators and has a pan Indian network of offices and engineers. The synergies in Sigma - Jones AV add value to hospitals by bringing the longstanding experience in operating theatre integration from Europe with an unparalleled service network and local experience.

Along with Sigma - Jones, Barco has tied up with five partners across the Asia-Pacific region, including Heytech in Thailand, GET Medical in Taiwan, MedEqual in Philippines, Cetech in Vietnam and Rutledge AV, A Diversified Company in Australia. With these partnerships, Barco aims to expand its presence in the surgical sector across the APAC region and deliver cutting-edge surgical displays to digital operating rooms thereby increasing awareness for the solutions available to facilitate better and efficient healthcare.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco Electronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. said, "Barco's partnership with Sigma - Jones AV will guarantee that our market-leading technology is deployed in India in the best way possible. It will not only help in delivering cutting edge and future-proof OT integration solutions built on our Nexxis platform but also in giving clients the reassurance of great after-sales service and customer care for the long term. Sigma - Jones AV was the natural choice for Barco's India partnership as the company combines the experience and expertise of two industry stalwarts."

Every Nexxis component is designed and manufactured with special attention to the protection of the environment and the sustainable use of natural resources. The latest Nexxis components are smaller and use 50 per cent less power. Nexxis is built on a future-proof and scalable architecture by using network technology and open standards. It also assures best-in-class HD and 4K image quality for mission-critical medical imaging applications.

"For us, it has been paramount to bring the right technology to the Indian market," said Raymond V Soans, Director - Sales and Marketing of Sigma - Jones AV, "Indian hospitals are experiencing a watershed moment and are leaping forward through the use of new technologies contributing to better patient safety, improved infection control, smarter working environments for staff and safer and more efficient operations."

"Quality is also key here," said Ingo Aicher, Director, Sigma - Jones AV, "No other area in the hospital is as mission-critical as the operating theatre. We have been partners with Barco, deploying the Nexxis™ platform in Europe, since early 2013 and it has never let us or any of our clients down."

Sigma-Jones' Indian partnership with Barco is the outcome of the positive feedback the company received on Barco Nexxis from the many satisfied and happy end-users and the solid experiences from an integrators point-of-view.

The Sigma - Jones offices in Bangalore feature a fully equipped Nexxis 4K showroom operating theatre, showcasing the advantages of advanced 4K visualisation with near-zero latency, lossless true colour video over IP image distribution.

Besides showcasing the efficiency and patient safety improvements through the use of smart AV in integrated theatres, the showroom also features advanced connectivity between the OT and Lecture theatres for better and advanced training of surgeons and superior imaging for congresses and research collaborations.

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions).

Sigma - Jones | AV LLP, is a joint venture between Sigma AVIT (India) and Jones AV (UK), an innovative Healthcare solution provider and Medical system integrator. A vision to create better integrated OT solutions, which in technical capacity will create a platform for medical and educational development led to synergy with Barco Nexxis™ and Sigma - Jones India. The partnership with Barco Nexxis™ will revolutionize the technology platform enabling Sigma Jones, to offer better care experiences, better technology to empower and equip doctors/surgeons with information at their fingertips improving administrative and clinical workflows to make healthcare easier for all.

