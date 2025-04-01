NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 1: To enable knowledge sharing for laboratory personnel on technological advancement and best practices made towards assessment of Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Acute Leukemia & Myeloma, BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) organized a 2-day workshop at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore. This knowledge-sharing workshop where eminent speakers from leading medical colleges and hospitals elaborated on the technical and analytical components of MRD assessment was attended by nearly 75 participants, from across the country, Philippines, and Australia.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 14.

Commenting on the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Flow cytometry has proven to be an invaluable asset in several clinical applications and can play a key role in the detection of Minimal Residual Disease. In view of this, this knowledge-sharing workshop was organized with the objective of providing a platform for laboratory personnel to access best practices and knowledge on technological advancements. At BD our aim is to bring clinical technologies to the market that help advance patient outcomes in alignment with our purpose of Advancing the World of Health."

Minimal residual disease (MRD) is a term used to describe the small number of cancer cells in the body after cancer treatment. An MRD positive test result means that the disease was still detected after treatment. Doctors use MRD to measure the effectiveness of treatment and to predict which patients are at risk of relapse. It can also help doctors confirm and monitor remissions and possibly identify an early return of cancer.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Discusses Antarctica Cooperation, Trade With 'Important Partner' Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font (See Pics and Video).

Monitoring the response to chemotherapy and the depth of remission plays a critical role in the management of patients with hematological malignancies. It is important for practicing hematopathologists to understand the prognostic and therapeutic significance of the MRD result and be aware of the advances made in this field.

Flow Cytometry is a process used to sort, separate and examine microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. BD offers a growing portfolio of flow cytometry instruments for Leukemia/Lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology, and CD4 testing.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

All content, including text, graphics, images and information etc., contained in or available through this literature is intended to be general, educational information in relation to raising awareness about minimal residual diseases and should not be construed as brand promotional in any shape, way or form. The information provided herein is not meant to be used to diagnose or treat any medical condition. For diagnosis or treatment of any medical condition, please consult your physician/doctor. Becton Dickinson India Private Limited or any of their subsidiaries, affiliates or employees are not liable for any damages/claims to any persons in any manner whatsoever.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)