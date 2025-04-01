A fascinating showdown is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 on April 2. Both teams have had wins under their belt in their previous matches and head into this contest with momentum. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shown that they might just go all the way this season as they have played excellent cricket in two matches they've played so far and will look to extend that good form at home as well. Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in contrast did not get off to a winning start but managed to bounce back against Mumbai Indians in their last match. RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 14.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host this fixture. RCB had emerged victorious the last time these two teams had squared off at the same venue last year with a four-wicket win under their belt. A year before, it was Gujarat Titans who had powered to a six-wicket victory as Shubman Gill's spectacular century outdid that of Virat Kohli's. Wednesday will see yet another chapter added to the RCB vs GT rivalry and fans can expect a great game of cricket with both teams possessing some blockbuster names.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

On a high after fetching two wins in two games, that too in away conditions, not many changes are expected to be made to RCB's line-up against Gujarat Titans. A massive victory at the Eden Gardens over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set the tone for RCB who then went on to outclass Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk, ending a 17-year wait for a century at the venue. That win over Chennai is set to be pretty confidence-boosting for RCB. All three departments have fired for the Rajat Patidar-led side and it is expected that the playing XI and choice of 'Impact Players' aren't tinkered with much. In case of batting first, Devdutt Padikkal will be in the playing XI and later replaced with Suyash Sharma or Rasikh Dar Salam in the second innings. RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Smart Outing From Bowlers Against Gujarat Titans To Maintain Winning Run.

RCB's Likely XI vs GT

Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma

RCB Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage and Jacob Bethell

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, much like Royal Challengers Bengaluru are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. The 2022 champions made some fantastic signings at the IPL 2025 auction and started to show what playing to their full potential would look like, in the last match. Shubman Gill and co will hope to be at their absolute best against RCB as anything less against an in-form side might not be enough. The victory over Mumbai Indians were the bowlers played a crucial role is set to give Gujarat Titans a world of confidence as they head into their first away game of IPL 2025. If Gujarat Titans bat first, Sherlane Rutherford will be in the playing XI and he can be replaced by Ishant Sharma or Washington Sundar, who has not featured in both of GT's matches so far.

GT Likely XI vs RCB

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Players: Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Anuj Rawat/Washington Sundar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).