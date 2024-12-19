From Left to Right: Dr Deepak Ravi, MS, FAIS; Dr R Raja, MS M.Ch along with the Patient

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19: Be Well Hospitals, a leading secondary care hospital known for delivering accessible and affordable quality healthcare, achieved a remarkable medical feat by successfully removing 195 gallstones from the gallbladder of a 70-year-old retired teacher. This groundbreaking surgery stands as a testament to Be Well's commitment to bringing advanced healthcare closer to communities through its breakthrough healthcare delivery model.

Also Read | Ads Coming to Amazon Prime in India, New Zealand, and Brazil - Will It Change the Prime Experience?.

The patient, who had been enduring persistent abdominal pain and nausea for over two weeks, sought care at Be Well Hospitals in Pondicherry. Her condition required a combination of advanced procedures: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) for stent placement and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy for gallbladder removal. The complex case was meticulously managed by the expert team of Dr. R Raja, MS, M.Ch (Advanced Laparascopic Surgeon, Specialist in Endoscopic and Laser Surgery), and Dr. Deepak Ravi, MS, FAIS, Ch (Advanced Laparascopic Surgeon, Specialist in Endoscopic and Laser Surgery) supported by the hospital's dedicated staff.

The patient's family initially expressed concerns about undergoing major procedures; however, trust in Be Well's medical team and their expertise led them to proceed. The surgery was executed with precision and success, ensuring a quick recovery. Within just 60 hours, the patient was discharged pain-free, filled with joy and gratitude.

Also Read | Could Bird Flu in US Livestock, Poultry Be Risk to Humans?.

Be Well Hospitals, known for its expertise in handling challenging cases, continues to set new benchmarks in minimal invasive surgery. The patient praised the exceptional care and support provided by Dr. Vijayabalakandan, Dr. Ramkumar, and the entire medical team, expressing immense satisfaction and confidence in the hospital's commitment to patient safety and recovery.

This extraordinary case underscores the power of advanced medical techniques, teamwork, and trust. Be Well Hospitals remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare, transforming lives and proving that world-class care is within reach for all.

For more information about Be Well Hospital, visit our website at www.bewellhospitals.in / For Media Information - 9841174889

Be Well Hospital is a chain of "Small Giant" multi-specialty hospitals, renowned for its accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services. Established in 2011, the hospital group operates in 12 main locations across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, serving the healthcare needs of thousands of families. Be Well Hospital continues to redefine patient care through innovative and compassionate healthcare solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)