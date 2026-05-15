Rain of Money! Devotees Shower Bags of Cash on Bhajan Singer Kaviraj Jignesh at Gujarat Dayro; Video Goes Viral

A devotional event in Gujarat's Junagadh district has taken social media by storm after stunning visuals emerged of devotees showering enormous quantities of currency notes - including bags and sacks stuffed with cash - on bhajan singer Kaviraj Jignesh during a live Dayro performance.

The Viral Moment

Videos from the programme, organised as part of a Bhagavad Gyan Yagya under the Prayagraj Group in Khambhaliya, show audiences swaying to devotional music before the spectacle truly began. What started as individual devotees tossing currency notes towards the stage quickly escalated into something extraordinary - attendees arriving with full bags and sacks of cash, pouring and flinging notes into the air as the music continued uninterrupted.

Heaps of currency were seen piling up on stage as volunteers scrambled to manage the growing mound of money while Kaviraj Jignesh performed bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna, friendship, and spirituality. Ballia: Man Caught With INR 1.8 Crore Cash in 2 Trolley Bags on Sabarmati Express While Travelling to Poll-Bound Chhapra, Bihar; Video Surfaces.

Bags of Cash Rained on Stage as Gujarat Dayro for Bhajan Singer Kaviraj Jignesh Goes Viral

Star Presence Adds to the Spectacle

Adding to the drama, Jayaraj Ahir - son of celebrated folk artist Mayabhai Ahir - was also present at the event and joined devotees in showering money on stage, further amplifying the celebratory atmosphere. Aligarh Shocker: Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Takes Jewellery and Cash.

Where Does the Money Go?

Organisers were quick to clarify that the cash collected was not for personal gain. All offerings, they stated, would be directed towards religious purposes, community welfare, donations, and future spiritual events linked to the programme.

Who Is Kaviraj Jignesh?

Kaviraj Jignesh is a well-known devotional performer deeply rooted in Gujarati folk traditions. His Dayro performances - a traditional Gujarati folk storytelling and singing format - are known for drawing large, emotionally engaged crowds who connect deeply with his spiritual narratives.

The viral videos have sparked widespread debate online, with reactions ranging from awe at the scale of devotion to questions around the public display of large amounts of cash at religious gatherings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).