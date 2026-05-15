Pakistan Docked 8 World Test Championship 2025-27 Points, ICC Fine Team for Slow Over Rate in BAN vs PAK 1st Test 2026

Pakistan’s ambitions for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) have suffered a significant blow after the International Cricket Council (ICC) docked the team eight points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test against Bangladesh. The disciplinary action follows Pakistan’s historic 104-run defeat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. In addition to the points deduction, the ICC has fined the squad 40 per cent of their match fees, effectively reducing Pakistan's total WTC points from 12 to just four. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.

The ICC Sanction

The penalty was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after it was determined that Pakistan were eight overs short of the required target, even after time allowances were considered.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time. Furthermore, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions mandates a deduction of one championship point for each over short.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, precluding the need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena.

Major Impact on WTC Standings

The timing of the penalty is particularly damaging for Pakistan, who had already slipped in the rankings following their on-field loss. The deduction has caused them to tumble to eighth place in the WTC standings, positioned just above the West Indies. Broadcast Blunder Sees Team India Cricketers Feature in Pakistan XI Graphic During PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026.

Conversely, Bangladesh have capitalised on their first-ever home Test victory against Pakistan, leaping to sixth place in the table. The Tigers, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, now hold a points percentage (PCT) of 44.44, while Pakistan's has plummeted to 33.33.

Pakistan will now head into the second Test in Sylhet, beginning tomorrow, under immense pressure to both rectify their over-rate discipline and keep their championship final hopes alive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).