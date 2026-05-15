'Iran Has Never Wanted Nuclear Weapons', Assures Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi As He Reaffirms Tehran’s Peaceful Policy At BRICS Meet (Watch Video)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran has no intentions of developing nuclear weapons, stating that the country's atomic ambitions have always been entirely peaceful. Speaking at a press conference on Friday during a diplomatic visit to India, Araghchi emphasized that Iran's policy against nuclear armament remains unchanged, pointing to historical diplomatic agreements as proof of compliance.

“Well, we share the same opinion. Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons, and we proved that when we signed the deal in 2015,” Araghchi said. “We have said time and again that we do not want nuclear weapons, and this is not our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme, and we have always been ready to build confidence and assure others that this programme is peaceful and will remain peaceful.” EAM Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi Hold Bilateral Meet on Sidelines of BRICS.

Seeking Diplomatic Alternatives Amid Regional Conflict

Araghchi’s remarks come during a period of acute instability in the Middle East. Tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States escalated into active hostilities earlier this year following direct military exchanges and strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

During the press conference, the Foreign Minister asserted that "there is no military solution to anything related to Iran." By reinforcing Tehran's anti-nuclear stance, Araghchi appeared to be signaling an openness to de-escalate through diplomatic channels, despite the collapse of recent direct negotiations with Washington.

The Shadow of the 2015 JCPOA

The 2015 deal referenced by Araghchi—officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—originally placed strict limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment and opened its facilities to rigorous international inspection in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the accord was severely undermined when the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018. India-Iran Talks Amid West Asia Tensions: PM Narendra Modi Meets Abbas Araghchi During High-Level BRICS Meeting.

'Iran Has Never Wanted Nuclear Weapons'

VIDEO | Addressing a presser, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Well, we share the same opinion. Iran has never wanted nuclear weapons, and we proved that when we signed the deal in 2015. We have said time and again that we do not want nuclear weapons, and this is not… pic.twitter.com/ahfNp6fxfs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Since the breakdown of the treaty, Western intelligence and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have raised alarms over Iran’s growing stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which sits just below the 90% threshold required for weapons-grade material. While international observers worry this brings Tehran closer to a "breakout" capability, Iran continues to maintain that its nuclear program is designed strictly for civilian energy and medical research.

Beijing Affirms Support for Tehran

As Iran seeks to reinforce its diplomatic standing, regional powers are clarifying their positions. In tandem with Araghchi's presser, the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement confirming that Beijing's supportive stance toward Tehran remains "unchanged."

Following discussions between Araghchi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Beijing reiterated its support for Iran's right to peaceful nuclear development while simultaneously opposing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, rejecting Western media claims that China was shifting its position under American pressure.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).