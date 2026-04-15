Founder Piyush Sagar's venture gains national and global visibility at one of India's premier international film platforms

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: Beat of Life Entertainment (BLE), a fast-growing name in India's digital media and production industry, has been officially appointed as the Digital Media Partner for the 15th Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF) 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

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Founded by Piyush Sagar, the company has steadily expanded its footprint across digital storytelling, video production, branding, and media campaigns for both government and private sectors.

The upcoming edition of DIFF will be held from May 4 to May 8, 2026, at prestigious venues including the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

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A Global Stage for Cinema

Recognized as the capital's only international film festival, the Delhi International Film Festival continues to bring together filmmakers, artists, and audiences from across the world.

The 2026 edition is expected to witness strong international participation, with Russia as a Partner Country, further strengthening its global cultural footprint. Additionally, collaborations with countries such as Mozambique and Morocco and associations with global film bodies like ROSKINO (Russia) and INICC (Mozambique) highlight the festival's growing international influence.

Backed by National Institutions & Key Partners

The festival is organized in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) under the Ministry of Culture, with broader institutional support from entities connected to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

Key Festival Associations Include:

The Social Circle

Prymus Branding India Pvt. Ltd. (PRYMUS)

Jury Video Institute (JVI)

Media & Digital Partner:

Beat of Life Entertainment (BLE)

This strong network of institutional, creative, and media partners positions DIFF as a credible and influential platform in the global film ecosystem.

A Growing Presence in Media & Entertainment

Under the leadership of Piyush Sagar, Beat of Life Entertainment has been actively working across multiple domains including:

Digital media & marketing

Video production & post-production

Branding & storytelling

Government & private sector campaigns

Industry experts believe that association with a prestigious platform like DIFF significantly enhances brand visibility, credibility, and networking opportunities in the entertainment and media industry.

Digital Media's Expanding Role

In today's evolving landscape, film festivals have transformed into hybrid cultural experiences, where digital presence plays a crucial role in audience engagement.

The inclusion of emerging media companies like BLE reflects the increasing importance of:

Real-time content creation

Social media amplification

Global digital outreach

Looking Ahead

As the 15th Delhi International Film Festival 2026 approaches, this association is expected to amplify engagement and visibility for all stakeholders involved.

For Beat of Life Entertainment, it marks another step toward establishing a stronger national and international presence in India's rapidly growing media and entertainment ecosystem.

About Beat of Life Entertainment

Founded by Piyush Sagar, Beat of Life Entertainment is a dynamic digital media and production company specializing in:

Video production | Social media marketing | Creative storytelling

The company works with a wide range of brands, organizations, and institutions across India, delivering impactful and result-driven media solutions.

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