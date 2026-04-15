Peshawar Zalmi face Quetta Gladiators in Match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The fixture, scheduled for an evening local start, sees Babar Azam’s unbeaten Zalmi side looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the table. Meanwhile, a struggling Gladiators outfit, led by Saud Shakeel, requires a vital win to revive their playoff ambitions. PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Each Team Can Reach the Knockouts.

PZ vs QG Live Streaming and Telecast in Pakistan

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have multiple options for both television and digital viewing. The league’s broadcast rights are distributed across several sports-dedicated networks.

TV Channels: The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. These platforms often provide high-definition streams with various subscription tiers, some of which offer free viewing with advertisements. Daryl Mitchell Follows Ravi Ashwin's Advice, Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses While Bowling During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video)

PSL 2026 International Broadcast Details

The PSL has a significant global footprint, with official broadcast partners in major cricket-playing nations.

Region TV Channel Digital Streaming United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket / Ary Digital Sky Go / Ary Plus USA & Canada Willow TV Willow Sports / YuppTV Middle East (MENA) Cricbuzz TV Cricbuzz / Starzplay / Switch TV Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports Bangladesh T Sports Tapmad Sri Lanka Dialog TV Tapmad / Dialog ViU

PZ vs MS Match Details and Timings

Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Sultans (Match 23)

Date: Monday, 15 April 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PKT)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Match Preview

Peshawar Zalmi have dominated the tournament so far, recently securing a 24-run win over Multan Sultans. Kusal Mendis and Babar Azam remain the primary threats with the bat, while Sufiyan Muqeem leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets.

Quetta Gladiators arrive with momentum following a 61-run win over Rawalpindiz, led by a resurgent Rilee Rossouw. However, they face a tough historical challenge, having lost their last five consecutive encounters against Zalmi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).