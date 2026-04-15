With The Devil Wears Prada 2 gearing up for its India release on May 1, 2026, fans are finally getting a closer look at one of the most talked-about conversations of the year. Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway recently sat down with filmmaker Karan Johar during the film’s Tokyo press junket, and the full interaction has now been unveiled after teaser clips created massive buzz online. Karan Johar Says THIS After Meeting Meryl Streep During ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Tour (Watch Video)

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Interact With Karan Johar – Watch Video

Karan Johar Channels Miranda Priestly

The conversation is filled with warmth, humour, and a shared admiration for the legacy of The Devil Wears Prada. Karan Johar, known for his candid style, made a striking confession, revealing that he has been channeling Miranda Priestly ever since watching the 2006 original. His admission sparked delightful reactions from both Streep and Hathaway, adding to the charm of the exchange.

Trio’s Chemistry Shines

Throughout the discussion, the trio reflected on the cultural impact of the franchise, the deeper meaning of fashion beyond the screen, and the relevance of the sequel in today’s evolving entertainment landscape. Their effortless chemistry and genuine enthusiasm made the conversation engaging and memorable. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Light Up Seoul During Global Promotions Ahead of May 2026 Release (View Post)

Watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer:

'Devil Wears Prada 2' Cast and Release Date

The sequel reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while also introducing new faces including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return, reprising their roles from the original film. Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

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