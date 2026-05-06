Business News | Beverly Hills Polo Club Expands India Story; Drives EBO Expansion with RJ Corp and SIS Roll Out with Shoppers Stop

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 6: Beverly Hills Polo Club has announced a strategic shift in its operating model in India, establishing its own subsidiary to reinforce its long-term commitment to one of its most important global growth markets.

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This transition marks a decisive move from a licensing-led structure to a fully owned subsidiary with a franchise-operated platform.

The new model will enable BHPC to exercise greater control over brand positioning, consumer experience, and market execution. It is designed to drive consistency, strengthen brand equity, and accelerate scalable growth across channels.

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At the core of this transformation is a multi-partner, multi-channel, and multi-category strategy aimed at enhancing distribution agility, optimizing operational efficiency, and building a future-ready retail ecosystem.

Mr. Ajay Bindroo, Managing Partner, Beverly Hills Polo Club said, "India is not just a growth market, it is a strategic global priority for us. Moving to a franchise model allows us to take mutual ownership of our brand narrative, deepen market engagement, and execute with precision. With a strong partner ecosystem and a clear roadmap, we are confident of building a high-quality, scalable platform that delivers sustained long-term value."

Key Strategic Initiatives:

- BHPC has partnered with RJ Corp to drive the rollout of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), leveraging their strong retail execution capabilities.- The brand is strengthening its presence in department store retail through Shoppers Stop, expanding its Shop-in-Shop footprint across key cities.- A wider multi-brand outlet (MBO) partner network will further extend reach into high-potential emerging cities.

This integrated approach positions BHPC to capture India's evolving consumption landscape with greater speed, sharper execution, and enhanced control, while building a resilient and premium retail presence across formats.

While retail remains a key driver of expansion in the near term, we see digital as an essential pillar for the future, one that will enable deeper consumer engagement and more direct relationships over time. E-commerce and D2C are important strategic priorities for us, and we are actively working towards strengthening our capabilities in this space.

Mr. Eli Haddad, Founder, Beverly Hills Polo Club said, "India represents one of the most compelling growth markets for the Beverly Hills Polo Club brand. With its scale, evolving consumer landscape, and strong affinity for global lifestyle brands, the opportunity is both immediate and long term. Our India partnership allows us to build the brand in a structured and meaningful way, with the right foundation to scale across key markets while staying true to our heritage and positioning."

Mr. Varun Jaipuria, Director, RJ Corp, said, "Adding Beverly Hills Polo Club to our portfolio marks an exciting new chapter in our retail journey. India's appetite for premium lifestyle brands has never been stronger and Beverly Hills Polo Club resonates deeply with the Indian consumer. With our deep retail expertise, we are committed building a retail footprint where all our consumers connect with the brand's complete portfolio, making BHPC a leader in India's premium casualwear segment."

Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and CEO, Shoppers Stop, said, "At Shoppers Stop, we are committed to bringing the best of global brands to Indian consumers. Our partnership with BHPC strengthens our premium lifestyle portfolio and allows us to offer customers a compelling brand experience within our stores."

About Beverly Hills Polo ClubBeverly Hills Polo Club is an internationally recognised lifestyle brand inspired by the heritage and spirit of the sport of polo. With a presence across multiple categories and markets, the brand combines classic elegance with a contemporary sensibility.

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