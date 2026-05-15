Business News | BGMI Powers Up Player Rewards with Fjord Warrior Set Spotlight
Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: KRAFTON India is keeping the excitement going with another redeem code release for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to a fresh lineup of collectible in-game rewards. Taking the spotlight in this drop is the Fjord Warrior Set, an epic-rarity outfit known for its sleek, arctic-inspired styling and distinctive visual appeal. Designed for players looking to upgrade their in-game inventory with a more premium look, the set adds a sharp and battle-ready aesthetic to the battlefield experience.
HT Syndication
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: KRAFTON India is keeping the excitement going with another redeem code release for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to a fresh lineup of collectible in-game rewards. Taking the spotlight in this drop is the Fjord Warrior Set, an epic-rarity outfit known for its sleek, arctic-inspired styling and distinctive visual appeal. Designed for players looking to upgrade their in-game inventory with a more premium look, the set adds a sharp and battle-ready aesthetic to the battlefield experience.
Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike in Rajasthan: Jaipur Records Petrol at INR 107.97, Sri Ganganagar Highest at INR 109.46; Check Fuel Rates in Other Cities.
With the 4.4 update approaching, anticipation across the BGMI community continues to build as players await more details around upcoming additions and gameplay experiences.
Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Also Read | IDFC First Bank Scam: CBI Conducts Searches at 7 Locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula To Trace Siphoned Funds.
General Redeem Codes:
1. KNZCZNHXQ65WKEDF
2. KNZDZ3R6WSBV8PUN
3. KNZEZP56SH88WAGS
4. KNZFZXXK8896JDC4
5. KNZGZE6G7CJHJ7RQ
6. KNZHZHMJAUNSAT3W
7. KNZIZSXA9GXR68RP
8. KNZJZM78JM6NR8MB
9. KNZKZKSXH5FS7CHG
10. KNZLZGKWPXDXNXVR
11. KNZMZTVRV7EEUCUC
12. KNZNZKJBWJNPU3MM
13. KNZOZMBPS8BN4JSH
14. KNZPZJF7MN3KW778
15. KNZQZKNWJNAAA35Q
16. KNZRZ59X8SUMUQ5Q
17. KNZVZFR7GB76TQTB
18. KNZTZBCAC3HTEK3X
19. KNZUZDQGX7ATEHJ7
20. KNZBAZ6WTBFM73N4
21. KNZBBZQUH6WGUM8Q
22. KNZBCZNNXRQTGWT5
23. KNZBDZQRNKQE7SUJ
24. KNZBEZ793QAJ3XVP
25. KNZBFZ6MTEC7BPC6
26. KNZBGZG6JWWJF84D
27. KNZBHZS4RHXF867W
28. KNZBIZ5GFDDJT9H7
29. KNZBJZQ8V3EAV9UU
30. KNZBKZ3FP8RCAXMV
31. KNZBLZXSVVHN6NAU
32. KNZBMZ68UB4PBBT3
33. KNZBNZJDBE77EJGR
34. KNZBOZ7PU84M6DMV
35. KNZBPZ4G4F3BRGKF
36. KNZBQZS4A58UGBTD
37. KNZBRZXAXR7MQXXU
38. KNZBVZHJDJAA8M46
39. KNZBTZJGF8A8PVVH
40. KNZBUZQPKKQH53XX
41. KNZCAZ6SNU6J6NVW
42. KNZCBZ3UQ88E9HTQ
43. KNZCCZ9UXF9CSKTQ
44. KNZCDZJ4WGH3EWAE
45. KNZCEZTB34G8QMAJ
46. KNZCFZPHGHVDSDEW
47. KNZCGZBP8GCR5X44
48. KNZCHZNFF7KP44T6
49. KNZCIZJWBHGM3GJ6
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basisA user cannot redeem a code twiceIf a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry messageEach user account can redeem only one code per dayRedeem codes cannot be used via guest accountsRewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.
About KRAFTON India
KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.
Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)