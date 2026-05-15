Business News | BGMI Powers Up Player Rewards with Fjord Warrior Set Spotlight

HT Syndication

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15: KRAFTON India is keeping the excitement going with another redeem code release for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players access to a fresh lineup of collectible in-game rewards. Taking the spotlight in this drop is the Fjord Warrior Set, an epic-rarity outfit known for its sleek, arctic-inspired styling and distinctive visual appeal. Designed for players looking to upgrade their in-game inventory with a more premium look, the set adds a sharp and battle-ready aesthetic to the battlefield experience.

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With the 4.4 update approaching, anticipation across the BGMI community continues to build as players await more details around upcoming additions and gameplay experiences.

Redeem codes are valid until July 9, 2026, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

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General Redeem Codes:

1. KNZCZNHXQ65WKEDF

2. KNZDZ3R6WSBV8PUN

3. KNZEZP56SH88WAGS

4. KNZFZXXK8896JDC4

5. KNZGZE6G7CJHJ7RQ

6. KNZHZHMJAUNSAT3W

7. KNZIZSXA9GXR68RP

8. KNZJZM78JM6NR8MB

9. KNZKZKSXH5FS7CHG

10. KNZLZGKWPXDXNXVR

11. KNZMZTVRV7EEUCUC

12. KNZNZKJBWJNPU3MM

13. KNZOZMBPS8BN4JSH

14. KNZPZJF7MN3KW778

15. KNZQZKNWJNAAA35Q

16. KNZRZ59X8SUMUQ5Q

17. KNZVZFR7GB76TQTB

18. KNZTZBCAC3HTEK3X

19. KNZUZDQGX7ATEHJ7

20. KNZBAZ6WTBFM73N4

21. KNZBBZQUH6WGUM8Q

22. KNZBCZNNXRQTGWT5

23. KNZBDZQRNKQE7SUJ

24. KNZBEZ793QAJ3XVP

25. KNZBFZ6MTEC7BPC6

26. KNZBGZG6JWWJF84D

27. KNZBHZS4RHXF867W

28. KNZBIZ5GFDDJT9H7

29. KNZBJZQ8V3EAV9UU

30. KNZBKZ3FP8RCAXMV

31. KNZBLZXSVVHN6NAU

32. KNZBMZ68UB4PBBT3

33. KNZBNZJDBE77EJGR

34. KNZBOZ7PU84M6DMV

35. KNZBPZ4G4F3BRGKF

36. KNZBQZS4A58UGBTD

37. KNZBRZXAXR7MQXXU

38. KNZBVZHJDJAA8M46

39. KNZBTZJGF8A8PVVH

40. KNZBUZQPKKQH53XX

41. KNZCAZ6SNU6J6NVW

42. KNZCBZ3UQ88E9HTQ

43. KNZCCZ9UXF9CSKTQ

44. KNZCDZJ4WGH3EWAE

45. KNZCEZTB34G8QMAJ

46. KNZCFZPHGHVDSDEW

47. KNZCGZBP8GCR5X44

48. KNZCHZNFF7KP44T6

49. KNZCIZJWBHGM3GJ6

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basisA user cannot redeem a code twiceIf a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry messageEach user account can redeem only one code per dayRedeem codes cannot be used via guest accountsRewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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