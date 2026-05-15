Petrol, Diesel Prices Hike in Rajasthan: Jaipur Records Petrol at INR 107.97, Sri Ganganagar Highest at INR 109.46; Check Fuel Rates in Other Cities

Jaipur, May 15: Petrol and diesel prices have been sharply increased by oil companies with the revised rates coming into effect from Friday night. Following the hike, petrol in Jaipur is now being sold at Rs 107.97 per litre. Meanwhile, Sri Ganganagar has recorded the highest petrol price in Rajasthan, with rates reaching Rs 109.46 per litre. Diesel prices in the district have also climbed to Rs 94.74 per litre. The increase is being linked to the continued rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

In Jaipur, petrol prices have risen by nearly Rs 3.25 per litre, while diesel has become costlier by Rs 3.02 per litre. The sudden spike has triggered concern among consumers, transporters, and businesses dependent on fuel. Fuel prices have risen sharply across Rajasthan, with petrol becoming costlier by more than Rs 3 per litre in several districts. Global Fuel Price Hike: Amit Malviya Says India Emerged as ‘Striking Exception’ Amid West Asia Conflict; Shares Petrol, Diesel Price Comparison With Other Nations.

In Ajmer, petrol prices increased from Rs 104.36 to Rs 107.61 per litre, while in Kota rates climbed from Rs 104.26 to Rs 107.51. Chittorgarh witnessed a rise from Rs 104.38 to Rs 107.62 per litre. Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest petrol price in the state, jumping from Rs 106.21 to Rs 109.46 per litre. In Udaipur, petrol prices increased from Rs 105.54 to Rs 108.79, while Jaipur saw rates rise from Rs 104.72 to Rs 107.97 per litre.

Diesel prices have also registered a significant increase across the state. In Ajmer, diesel rates rose from Rs 89.88 to Rs 92.90 per litre, while Kota witnessed an increase from Rs 89.79 to Rs 92.81. In Chittorgarh, diesel prices climbed from Rs 89.92 to Rs 92.93 per litre. Sri Ganganagar again recorded the highest diesel rate, with prices rising from Rs 91.72 to Rs 94.74 per litre.

Udaipur saw diesel rates increase from Rs 90.96 to Rs 93.98, while in Jaipur prices went up from Rs 90.21 to Rs 93.23 per litre. Experts believe that if tensions in West Asia continue, fuel prices may witness further hikes in the coming days. Petrol and diesel prices across the country had remained unchanged since March 2024. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the government had reduced fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre, offering relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Petrol and Diesel Dealers Association has also raised objections over alleged pressure from petroleum companies regarding supply limits. The Association claims that dealers are being instructed through messages and verbal directions to provide petrol and diesel to consumers only in restricted quantities. Petrol, Diesel Price Hike: Fuel Prices Increased Nationwide Amid Surge in Global Crude Oil Costs; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Other Major Indian Cities.

Regarding the sale of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan, the Pump Dealers Association has written a letter to Manoj Gupta, the Executive Director and State-Level Coordinator of Indian Oil Corporation. The Association has stated that oil companies are supplying fuel to petrol pumps in limited quantities. Dealers are being instructed—via mobile messages and verbal directives to dispense petrol and diesel to consumers only in limited amounts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).