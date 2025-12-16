HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 16: BGS Vijnatham School, established under the visionary guidance of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust, is a premier educational institution committed to academic excellence, character building, and holistic development. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, innovative infrastructure, and a learner-centric environment, the school continually strives to nurture responsible, confident, and value-driven individuals.

Also Read | Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark Shares NSFW Skinny-Dipping Video and Pic From Italian Getaway: Why Instagram's Anti-Nudity Guidelines Let the Viral Post Stay.

The school at Greater Noida (West) celebrated its Annual Day on Saturday, 16 December 2025, with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The function was presided over by His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalananda Natha Mahaswamiji, whose spiritual guidance continues to inspire generations. The occasion was further elevated by the presence of Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, as the Chief Guest. The thoughtfully chosen theme, "Chanakya", paid homage to the legendary Indian philosopher, strategist, and visionary whose teachings on leadership, ethics, and governance remain relevant even today.

The celebration was graced by an august gathering of eminent dignitaries, including Parampujya Paramatmananda Saraswati Swamiji, Founder-Acharya of Arsha Vidya Mandir, Rajkot (Gujarat); Sri Ananda Chaitanyanath Swamiji; Dr. N. S. Reddy, Chief Administrative Officer of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust and the BGS Group of Institutions; and Mrs. Prerna Singh, IAS, ACEO, Greater Noida Authority. The distinguished presence of Managing Committee Members Dr. Srinivas Surendra and Mr. Tejveer Maan further added to the significance and prestige of the occasion.

Also Read | ‘Ramayana’ X ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: New 3D Promo of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Saga to be Attached to James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic – Reports.

The event witnessed enthusiastic and wholehearted participation from students, who showcased their creativity, confidence, and talent through a series of well-choreographed cultural performances. The highlight of the programme was a spellbinding dance drama portraying the life, struggles, and teachings of Chanakya, masterfully blending classical and contemporary elements of music, dance, and theatre. The performance vividly brought alive Chanakya's ideals of wisdom, strategy, discipline, and moral strength, earning immense appreciation from the audience. The programme was further enriched by a soul-stirring group song and energetic group dance performances, adding vibrancy and colour to the celebration.

A significant and proud moment of the evening was the felicitation of the Grade 10 toppers, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements. The school also honoured students who achieved 100% attendance during the academic session 2024-25, acknowledging their consistency, discipline, and commitment to learning. These recognitions reflected the institution's balanced emphasis on both academic excellence and character development.

Addressing the gathering, His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalananda Natha Mahaswamiji lauded the students for their exceptional performances and encouraged them to imbibe the timeless values espoused by Chanakya. He emphasized the importance of hard work, dedication, integrity, and self-discipline in shaping successful and meaningful lives. His inspiring words left a deep and lasting impression on the young minds. Parampujya Paramatmananda Saraswati Swamiji, along with other distinguished dignitaries, shared their insightful messages and bestowed their blessings upon the students, motivating them to pursue excellence in academics while remaining rooted in strong moral values.

The school expressed its heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries, parents, and guests for their gracious presence, guidance, and encouragement, which added to the grandeur of the occasion. The celebration stood as a true testament to the creativity, talent, teamwork, and tireless efforts of the students, teachers, and staff of BGS Vijnatham School.

The BGS Vijnatham family congratulates all the participants and awardees and looks forward to organizing many more such enriching, inspiring, and memorable events in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)