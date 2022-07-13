Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bihar Museum, a veritable jewel of art history, tucked away in Patna, a historic town in India, celebrates its foundation day on 7th August 2022 by unveiling 'Women and Deities', an art exhibition that pays an ode to feminine power, her innate beauty, her seamless strength of character.

Bihar Museum is a dream project of the visionary Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar which was brought to fruition by Anjani Kumar Singh, Director General Bihar Museum is planned to precision by Canada-based consultancy firm Lord Cultural Resources.

This sprawling space is the creation of Japan-based Maki & Associates and its Indian partner POLIS, Mumbai. The completed museum is spread over 5.6 hectares, having 24000 square meters of built-up area.

The museum's nine permanent galleries house art and artifacts that are eclectic not just in their vintage but also their artistic disposition. Stone, terracotta, and bronze sculptures from ancient kingdoms of Bihar, folk art as practiced to date in rural regions of Bihar, a gallery reflective of the Diaspora and a richly curated collection of art by contemporary artists fill the well planned galleries.

Art reflecting women through the ages is one of the many strong aspects of the museum, which also reflects the Bihar Government's strong support for women in Bihar. A sentiment that leads the Director-General, Anjani Kumar Singh to flag off a women-centric show Women and Deities on its Foundations Day.

Women and Deities also resonates with the various initiatives designed to empower the women in the State of Bihar by the Chiel Minister of Bihar.

"Women of Bihar have been integral to any progressive policies initiated by the government. Our CM is of the belief that women have provided enormous support for most of the State's key areas of progress and in the nurturing of civil society. This exhibition is a salute to their quiet force."

Curated by Dr Alka Pande, the exhibition Women and Deities will showcase stone, terracotta, and bronze sculptures as well as art from the reserve and contemporary art collection. An eclectic mix, the exhibition comprises of 154 art objects (43 terracotta, 24 bronzes, 29 stone images, and 56 paintings). The artworks capture women through the ages, ranging as back as the 2nd century, with a rich inclusion of contemporary art. The first terracotta of the dancing girl, 8cm tall, belonging to the second century before the Common Era.

Says Dr Alka Pande, "What makes this exhibition even more unique is the fact that for the first time ever a museum show will showcase is reserve collection."

The richly illustrated catalogs which will be launched on the day of the opening will have additional 26 images from their display collection, this will include the sculpture Didar Ganj Yakshi is the jewel in the crown of the museum. What is interesting to note in this exhibition is that in addition to the antiquities on display there will be a dozen art objects from leading contemporary artists like Arpana Kaur, Jayashri Burman, and Anjolie Ela Menon amongst others.

The Exhibition begins on 7th August, 2022 and Will continue for two month. It can be viewed by the public from 10:30 AM to 5:00 P.M. Tuesday to Sunday.

