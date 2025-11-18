VMPL

Dubai [UAE], November 18: Marking another milestone in its international journey, Binghatti Developments, Dubai's fastest-growing property developer, unveiled its newest Dubai project, Binghatti Vintage, at a spectacular gala dinner event held at the iconic Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Football Match in IST.

This event marks Binghatti's first-ever project launch in India, introducing an AED 1.25 billion Dubai landmark to one of the company's strongest global investor bases.

The grand evening welcomed over 3000 distinguished guests, including investors, business leaders, dignitaries, and Bollywood icons from across India. Hosted by Hollywood legend Terry Crews and Bollywood Actor Ronit Roy, the night reflected Binghatti's signature grandeur, featuring a lavish gala dinner, captivating live performances, and a dramatic reveal of Binghatti Vintage through a breathtaking drone show and firework display that lit up the Mumbai skyline.

Also Read | Thomas Tuchel To Reach Out to Sidelined Players Over England Recall Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Adding to the evening's excitement, Chairman Muhammad Binghatti surprised guests with the announcement of two more Dubai project launches: Binghatti Sky Terraces and Binghatti Pinnacle, marking the first time in the company's history that three major projects were unveiled on the same night.

The event concluded with a special live performance by Mr. Louiz Banks, hailed as the "Godfather of Jazz in India," whose soulful artistry provided a memorable finale to a night celebrating creativity, culture, and connection.

Binghatti Development Chairman Muhammad Binghatti stated: "Revealing Binghatti Vintage in reflects our commitment to connecting cultures through architecture and investment. Indian investors have long been among our largest and most trusted buyers, and tonight we celebrate that partnership which continues to strengthen the bridge between the UAE and India's thriving real estate markets."

He added, "Announcing two major Dubai developments in one evening demonstrates our confidence in Dubai's resilience and long-term growth. We see India not just as a market, but as a strategic ally in shaping the future of global real estate investment."

Binghatti Vintage: Dubai's Largest Residential Project in Majan

Located in the heart of Majan, Dubai, near Global Village, Binghatti Vintage is set to become the tallest residential tower in the district, rising over 40 storeys and featuring 1,572 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, alongside limited-edition Royal Suites that crown the tower.

The development offers over 16 lifestyle amenities, including the area's first open-air "Cinema Under the Stars," infinity pools, a fully equipped fitness club, and family recreation zones, creating a complete residential and investment destination that reflects the future of modern Dubai living.

Binghatti Sky Terraces: A Landmark in Motor City

The newly announced Binghatti Sky Terraces in Dubai Motor City features 1,824 residential units across tiered layouts with expansive terraces, open-air leisure decks, and contemporary design language inspired by Dubai's evolving urban skyline. The project represents Binghatti's continued expansion across prime city districts while maintaining its signature blend of architectural distinction and investment value.

Binghatti Pinnacle: Uninterrupted Burj Khalifa Views in Al Jaddaf

Binghatti Pinnacle, located in Dubai Healthcare City 2, Al Jaddaf, offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences with uninterrupted Burj Khalifa skyline views, family-centric layouts, and rooftop leisure amenities. Designed for long-term value, the development reinforces Binghatti's commitment to modern urban living within one of Dubai's most connected districts.

Exclusive Sales Showcase in Mumbai

The launch also marks the beginning of a five-day sales showcase in Mumbai, taking place at the Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex from November 16th to 20th, offering attendees exclusive investment opportunities and personalized consultations with the Binghatti team.

With Binghatti Vintage and Binghatti Sky Terraces, the brand continues to redefine Dubai's architectural narrative. uniting artistry, investment value, and international collaboration under one vision of excellence.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 80 billion. Binghatti Holding is led by Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti Holding has successfully delivered more than 12,500 residential since inception, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)