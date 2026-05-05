Business News | Bisleri Partners with Calvin Harris India Tour 2026 as Hydration Partner

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 5: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, partnered with the Calvin Harris India Tour 2026 as the hydration partner across three key cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

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Known for curating high-energy and large-scale live experiences, the Sunburn and BookMyShow Live brought one of the world's most celebrated DJs and producers to India, delivering an immersive showcase of music, scale, and spectacle. The tour witnessed thousands of attendees across the three cities. Through this collaboration, Bisleri enhanced the overall concert experience by ensuring seamless access to trusted hydration during high-consumption moments.

This association reflects Bisleri's continued focus on being present at marquee cultural and entertainment platforms that resonate with young, dynamic audiences. By integrating into one of the year's most anticipated music tours, the brand reinforced its commitment to supporting elevated lifestyle experiences while staying rooted in reliability and accessibility.

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Speaking on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "The Calvin Harris tour represents the kind of high-energy, large-format experience that is redefining India's live entertainment landscape. To ensure every fan stays energised, Bisleri provides free hydration across the venue, while Vedica brings an elevated, premium layer to the overall environment. We are setting a new benchmark for how global music acts are experienced in India by integrating world-class hydration into the very fabric of the event."

Bisleri had a strong on-ground presence across all venues, with strategically placed hydration and retail touchpoints designed to cater to large audiences efficiently. The brand deployed multiple Vedica carts alongside a network of Bisleri hydration stations, ensuring seamless access to drinking water throughout the experience. The brand's integration across the tour focused on convenience, visibility, and delivering a seamless consumer experience throughout the event.

The partnership was led by Bisleri, with the tour marking a key highlight of the collaboration.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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