‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Shoot Romantic Dance Sequence on Beach in LEAKED Video – WATCH

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Production for the highly anticipated action-thriller King has officially moved to South Africa, where lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted filming an elaborate romantic song sequence. Despite strict security measures on location, several leaked videos and images have surfaced online, offering fans a first look at the duo’s sixth cinematic collaboration. The visuals, captured at a beach near Cape Town, show the pair performing a choreographed routine against a sunset backdrop, heightening anticipation for the film’s scheduled release on December 24, 2026. ‘King’: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town; Leaked Pictures From Set Go Viral.

SRK, Deepika Padukone Shoot Dance Sequence in South Africa for ‘King’

The leaked footage captures Khan and Padukone filming a romantic sequence that industry insiders suggest is the opening song of the South African schedule. Padukone, who is currently expecting her second child, was seen in a flowing white dress, while Khan appeared in a casual striped shirt and black denim.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Shoot for Dance Sequence in South Africa

Observers on the set noted that the actors performed multiple retakes of a sequence where they walk toward each other before striking a signature pose. Despite portions of the beach being cordoned off for the shoot, large crowds of local fans gathered at a distance to catch a glimpse of the production, which reportedly features music influenced by international pop styles, with unconfirmed rumours even hinting at a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Siddharth Anand Issues Plea Against Leaks

The viral spread of the footage comes just days after director Siddharth Anand issued a formal request on social media asking fans to refrain from circulating unauthorised content. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Anand emphasised that the production team is "working round the clock" to maintain the film’s "cinematic surprise." "Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King," the director wrote, urging the audience to wait for the official assets to be revealed by the studio as intended.

More About ‘King’

King marks a significant milestone for Shah Rukh Khan as it reportedly features his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a lead role alongside him. The film, produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, is being positioned as a large-scale actioner following the massive success of the duo's previous collaborations, such as Pathaan and Jawan. ‘King’ Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Leaked Photos of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan From Shoot.

The film’s late-December release date sets the stage for a major box office showdown. King is slated to arrive in theatres just one week after global Hollywood tentpoles Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, setting up a high-stakes competitive window for the 2026 holiday season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).