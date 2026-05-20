Business News | BIT Expands Regulatory Footprint with BVI FSC Approval for Matrixport Technologies Ltd

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 20: BIT today announced that Matrixport Technologies Ltd has received approval from the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission for a SIBA Investment Business Licence, Category 2 - Arranging Deals in Investments, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration under the BVI Virtual Asset Service Providers Act. Matrixport Technologies Ltd receives approval for a SIBA Investment Business Licence and VASP Registration in the British Virgin Islands.

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The approvals mark an important milestone in BIT's continued development as a digital asset financial services platform, strengthening the regulatory framework supporting its institutional and professional market activities.

Under the approved licences, Matrixport Technologies Ltd is authorised to:

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* Conduct regulated investment business activities involving the arranging of deals in investments under the BVI Securities and Investment Business Act (SIBA), supporting institutional and professional market activities, and broader regulated financial services activities within the approved licensing scope; and

* Conduct regulated virtual asset service activities under the BVI VASP framework, strengthening BIT's ability to operate within a recognised regulatory framework for digital asset services.

"This approval represents an important step forward in BIT's journey to build trusted, compliant, and institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure," said John Ge, Co-Founder and CEO of BIT. "As digital asset markets continue to mature, regulatory clarity, governance, and operational discipline are becoming increasingly important. We remain committed to building our platform responsibly and sustainably, while supporting the evolving needs of institutional, professional, and qualified investors in permitted jurisdictions."

The approval follows close to three years of regulatory engagement and preparation, reflecting BIT's ongoing investment in governance, risk management, compliance, and operational infrastructure.

Disclaimer This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any financial product or service. The services herein are available only to eligible persons in permitted jurisdictions and are subject to applicable laws and regulations.

About BIT (formerly Matrixport)

BIT (formerly Matrixport) is a global digital asset financial infrastructure and services group focused on building long-term financial infrastructure for modern investors. Built on integrity and trust, BIT bridges traditional finance and digital assets through disciplined governance, advanced technology and regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2019, BIT has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion. Headquartered in Singapore with seven offices worldwide, BIT manages over US$7 billion in assets and facilitates more than US$7 billion in monthly trading volume, with cumulative interest payments exceeding US$2 billion.

BIT offers digital financial services including custody, trading, asset and wealth management, liquidity and financing solutions, and tokenised real-world assets (RWA), serving institutional and professional investors globally.

BIT Group entities maintain a licensed and regulated footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, the British Virgin Islands and Bhutan, including a Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore, a FINMA-licensed Manager of Collective Assets in Switzerland, as well as a SIBA Investment Business Licence and VASP Registration in the British Virgin Islands. BIT has been recognised on the Hurun 2024 Global Unicorn Index and the 2025 Singapore FinTech Unicorn List.

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