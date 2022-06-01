New Delhi [India] June 1 (ANI/SRV): Blindwink, India's Best Market Research Company recognized the trailblazers and the innovative leaders who excelled in their respective fields. With their farsighted vision and iron will to succeed and escalate the business, the winners have also contributed substantially to the society and improvise the current working process in their respective domains through innovation and persistent efforts.

Blindwink celebrated the success of the achievers Pan India striving to make a difference and breaking through the barriers of age, capital, location in a dynamic economy like ours; portraying a strong message to the world, we Indians just need the opportunity and we can shine in the world. The awards were an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company In India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner and Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The List Of Blindwink Under 30 Awardees Are:

1) Young Innovative luxury Interior Designer In Uttarakhand -- Arshdeep Singh (Classic Decorator India)

2) India's Most Zealous Young Healthpreneur In Retail and Marketing -- Mayank Garg - Director (Sanjivani)

3) Fastest Growing Chocolate Boutique In Chennai -- DD Chocolates (Diviya Darshan)

4) Youngest Self Made Entrepreneur -- Sudendu Shah (Pride Group)

The List Of Blindwink Under 40 Awardees Are:

1) Most Trusted Trademarks Registration, Patenting and Copyright Services Globally -- Manik Luthra (M & M Advocates)

2) India's Most Inspiring Healthpreneur -- Vipen Jain - Founder and CEO (Fitspire)

3) Young Passionate Architect and Designer In Mumbai -- Shaikh Mohammed Rafi (Founder) - Shaikh Consultants

4) Most Aspiring Entrepreneur In Pharmaceutical and Herbal Cosmetics Manufacturing Industry -- Gundeep Singh Wason (Owner) - Zylig Life Sciences

5) Best Young Dance Choreographer -- Chirag Rajgor

6) Most impactful Brand Strategist and Start-Up Mentor -- Aditi Patankar

7) Leading Manufacturers and Exporters of Plastic Machinery in India -- Dr Nirmal Gajjar

The List Of Blindwink Under 50 Awardees Are:

1) Best Bespoke Architects and Interior Designers In Pune -- Tapasya Vig and Shashank Vig - Owners (VIGS design)

2) Most Influential Digital Marketing Expert and Mentor -- Raja Pantham (Founder) - Digital Edze

3) Most Promising Entrepreneur In Industrial Trade -- Aashish Maheshwari - Hari Om Enterprises

With an experience of over a decade, Blindwink has become India's most preferred company for market research and brand management. With strategic and creative solutions, Blindwink is well equipped to meet any market research and brand management challenge. Blindwink empowers emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses and transforms them into well-known brands.

This story is provided by SRV.

