New York, March 5: US Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT) took the unusual step of physically intervening to help US Capitol Police remove an anti-war protester during a high-stakes Senate hearing on Wednesday, March 4. The disruption occurred during a testimony regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, as Brian McGinnis, an activist wearing a military-style uniform, stood up to shout condemnations of US military involvement. When Capitol Police struggled to move the protester toward the exit, Senator Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, left his seat at the dais to assist officers in escorting the man from the room.

The incident highlights the growing domestic tension surrounding US maritime operations in the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf. McGinnis, a well-known anti-war activist, began his protest just as senior military officials were detailing recent torpedo strikes against Iranian assets. The disruption briefly halted the proceedings of the Senate Armed Services Committee, marking one of several recent security breaches on Capitol Hill as public debate over foreign intervention intensifies. Middle East Conflict: Iran Reaches Out to US to Discuss Ending War, Says New York Times; Donald Trump’s Response Uncertain.

Tim Sheehy Helps Security Throw Out Anti-War Protester Brian McGinnis

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

Senator Tim Sheehy Intervenes As Protester Brian McGinnis Disrupts Senate Hearing

According to witnesses and viral video footage, McGinnis was positioned in the front row of the public gallery when he began shouting "No more war with Iran" and "Bring the sailors home." As two Capitol Police officers attempted to restrain him, the activist resisted, leading to a brief scuffle.

Senator Sheehy, observing the struggle from his seat, stepped down and grabbed the protester's arm, helping the officers maintain control as they moved him through the heavy double doors of the hearing room. Once the protester was removed, Sheehy returned to his seat, and the hearing resumed after a five-minute recess. Iran Launches Drone Strike on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Amid Widening Middle East War.

Protester Identified as Brian McGinnis

The activist was identified as Brian McGinnis, a member of a veterans-led anti-war organisation. McGinnis was reportedly wearing a military uniform during the protest, a move intended to signify his background as a veteran opposing current administration policies.

Capitol Police later confirmed that McGinnis was arrested and charged with disruption of Congress and resisting arrest. He was processed at a local station and released late Wednesday evening pending a court appearance.

Political Reaction and Security Protocol

The intervention by Senator Sheehy has drawn mixed reactions from colleagues. Supporters of the Montana Senator praised his "decisiveness" and "hands-on approach" to maintaining order. Critics, however, raised concerns about whether it is appropriate for a sitting lawmaker to engage physically with a member of the public, suggesting that security matters should be left exclusively to trained law enforcement.

In a brief statement following the hearing, Sheehy’s office noted, "The Senator’s priority was to ensure the hearing could continue without delay so the American people could get the facts about the current military situation." Capitol Police officials stated they are reviewing the incident as part of a broader assessment of security protocols for high-profile hearings.

Background: Rising Tensions on the Hill

This disruption follows a string of protests across Washington D.C. as the US military presence in the Middle East expands. Last week, the US Navy conducted its first torpedo strike since World War II, sinking an Iranian frigate, which has led to a surge in both legislative scrutiny and public demonstrations.

Capitol Hill has seen increased security measures in recent months, with many hearings now requiring pre-registration for public gallery seats. Despite these measures, activists continue to find ways to voice their opposition directly to lawmakers during televised proceedings.

