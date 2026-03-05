Mumbai, March 05: Gold rates (gold prices) in India saw a slight correction on Thursday morning, following a period of sustained highs throughout the first few days of March. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 05, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
In the national capital, the price of 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,64,650 per 10 grams, marking a marginal decrease from Wednesday’s close. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, the benchmark for most jewelry purchases, is retailing at INR 1,50,940 per 10 grams. This cooling trend follows a rally in the international market that has recently begun to stabilise as investors await key global economic data. Gold Rate Today Mumbai: Yellow Metal Falls by INR 3,110 in Financial Capital; Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Here.
Gold Rate Today, March 05, 2026
|City
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Mumbai
|INR 1,50,790
|INR 1,64,500
|Chennai
|INR 1,51,990
|INR 1,65,810
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,50,840
|INR 1,64,550
|Kolkata
|INR 1,50,790
|INR 1,64,500
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,50,790
|INR 1,64,500
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,50,790
|INR 1,64,500
|Jaipur
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Pune
|INR 1,50,790
|INR 1,64,500
|Noida
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Gurugram
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Lucknow
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Bhopal
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
|Srinagar
|INR 1,50,940
|INR 1,64,650
Gold Rate Today: Market Drivers and Global Context
The minor dip in domestic prices is attributed to a slight recovery in the US Dollar Index and stable US Treasury yields. As gold is priced in dollars globally, a stronger dollar typically makes the metal more expensive for international buyers, leading to localized price adjustments. Gold Rate Today, March 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery were seen trading in a narrow range. Analysts suggest that the market is currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve commentary, which is expected to provide hints on future interest rate trajectories. High interest rates generally dampen the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.
