Mumbai, March 05: Gold rates (gold prices) in India saw a slight correction on Thursday morning, following a period of sustained highs throughout the first few days of March. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, March 05, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

In the national capital, the price of 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,64,650 per 10 grams, marking a marginal decrease from Wednesday’s close. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, the benchmark for most jewelry purchases, is retailing at INR 1,50,940 per 10 grams. This cooling trend follows a rally in the international market that has recently begun to stabilise as investors await key global economic data. Gold Rate Today Mumbai: Yellow Metal Falls by INR 3,110 in Financial Capital; Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Here.

Gold Rate Today, March 05, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Mumbai INR 1,50,790 INR 1,64,500 Chennai INR 1,51,990 INR 1,65,810 Ahmedabad INR 1,50,840 INR 1,64,550 Kolkata INR 1,50,790 INR 1,64,500 Bengaluru INR 1,50,790 INR 1,64,500 Hyderabad INR 1,50,790 INR 1,64,500 Jaipur INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Pune INR 1,50,790 INR 1,64,500 Noida INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Gurugram INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Ghaziabad INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Lucknow INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Bhopal INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Jodhpur INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650 Srinagar INR 1,50,940 INR 1,64,650

Gold Rate Today: Market Drivers and Global Context

The minor dip in domestic prices is attributed to a slight recovery in the US Dollar Index and stable US Treasury yields. As gold is priced in dollars globally, a stronger dollar typically makes the metal more expensive for international buyers, leading to localized price adjustments. Gold Rate Today, March 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery were seen trading in a narrow range. Analysts suggest that the market is currently in a "wait-and-watch" mode ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve commentary, which is expected to provide hints on future interest rate trajectories. High interest rates generally dampen the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 08:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).