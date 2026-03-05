Mumbai, March 5: Apple has officially updated its tablet portfolio by introducing the new iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. This launch marks a significant shift in the mid-range tablet market, as the company has skipped the traditional incremental updates to bring Pro-level silicon to the Air series. While the design language remains familiar, the internal hardware has received its most substantial overhaul in years.

The transition from the M3 to the M4 architecture aims to bridge the performance gap between the Air and the Pro lineups. With the introduction of the 2026 model, consumers are now faced with the decision of whether to opt for the latest cutting-edge hardware or stick with the now-discounted M3 variant. Both tablets feature 11-inch and 13-inch Liquid Retina displays, but the internal differences are notable for power users and gamers. iPad Air M4 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iPad Air M4 vs iPad Air M3: Performance and AI Capabilities

The primary differentiator between the two generations is the processor. The iPad Air M4 features an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, which Apple claims provides a 30 percent speed increase over the M3. A more critical update is the inclusion of 12GB of unified memory as standard, compared to the 8GB found in the M3 model. This 50 percent increase in RAM allows for significantly better multitasking and smoother performance when using AI-driven features in iPadOS 26.

Graphics performance has also seen a leap, with the M4 chip supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This feature, which was absent on the M3 Air, allows for more realistic lighting and reflections in high-end mobile games. Furthermore, the 16-core Neural Engine in the M4 is optimized for on-device machine learning, making tasks like subject lifting in photos and real-time audio transcription much faster than on the previous generation.

iPad Air M4 vs iPad Air M3 Connectivity and Wireless Standards

Apple has upgraded the wireless suite in the new iPad Air by introducing the custom N1 chip. This enables Wi-Fi 7 support, providing faster and more reliable internet speeds on compatible routers compared to the Wi-Fi 6E found in the M3 version. Additionally, the new model moves to Bluetooth 6.0, offering improved range and lower latency for wireless peripherals like the Apple Pencil Pro and latest AirPods.

The cellular models have also been refreshed with the C1X modem. While the M3 model offered solid 5G performance, the M4 variant is designed for better power efficiency and faster data throughput. Both generations continue to use eSIM technology, as Apple has phased out physical SIM slots for the iPad Air lineup globally, ensuring a streamlined setup process for international travellers.

Apple iPad Air M4 Price in India: Value Against Apple iPad Air M3

In terms of pricing, the iPad Air M4 starts at INR 64,900 for the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi model in India. The larger 13-inch variant is priced from INR 84,900. In the United States, the base model remains at USD 599, while European customers will see prices starting at approximately EUR 729. In China, the entry-level price is set at approximately CNY 4,799 for the 128GB configuration. Apple MacBook Neo Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The iPad Air M3 is expected to see price cuts at third-party retailers, making it a compelling budget-friendly choice for those who do not require the extra RAM or AI processing power. However, for users looking for longevity and the ability to run future software updates smoothly, the M4 model offers better value due to the upgraded 12GB memory and the more advanced N1 connectivity chip.

