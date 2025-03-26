PNN

New Delhi [India], March 26: Digital transformation is now more than just a choice; it is a need in a world where companies are always changing to stay ahead. Conventional commercial networking techniques, including field marketing and physical trade exhibits, are time-consuming and costly, which restricts prospects for growth. In order to close the gap between companies and their potential for growth, Bluemark Software Pvt Ltd, led by Mrs Rutuja Landge-Pujari, has developed two ground-breaking platforms: Ekspans and Abli Expo.

Ekspans: A Digital Marketplace for Buyers & Sellers

Imagine a robust virtual platform where companies of all kinds can easily connect with possible partners, find new opportunities, and display their products. That's Ekspans. With the help of this cutting-edge platform, buyers and sellers can establish comprehensive profiles, display their goods and services, and explore new partnerships in a variety of industry sectors.

Whether it be Manufacturers or service providers, Ekspans is shattering all bounds and is redefining the interpersonal relationships between reliable distributors, business owners, sellers, and industrialists, in search of clientele. Ekspans offers an intuitive, structured way to connect. With powerful search functionalities, allowing users to filter through categories based on industries, sector, location, and keywords to find the exact match in the form of the right business partners. Beyond just profiling, the platform allows for direct engagement--users can inquire about products, place bids on buyer requirements, and even communicate via chat, ensuring that networking is both efficient and meaningful.

What sets Ekspans apart is its ability to create a thriving ecosystem where businesses do not just set profiles, but actively engage with a community that is aligned with their needs. It is not just about visibility--it is about real, measurable growth.

"Business thrives on the right connections. The more you network within your industry, the more doors you open for growth. Ekspans makes it seamless to connect with buyers, suppliers, and strategic partners--whether for trade, acquisitions, or collaborations. With just a click, you gain access to a world of opportunities, helping your business expand horizontally and scale globally. It's not just about finding contacts; it's about building meaningful business relationships that drive success." Noted Director and MD Rutuja Landge-Pujari on Ekspans's importance in the vast industrial markets of today.

Abli Expo: The Future of Virtual Exhibitions

As Ekspans is continuing to redefine business networking, through its innovative technological functionalities, Abli Expo has taken trade shows to an un-imagined level with is strongest standout being the cross-industry virtual exhibition platform that it offers. Enabling businesses to showcase their products and services, to a mass global audience, not limited to any boundaries, becoming a product free of the logistical headaches that come with physical trade fairs. This 24/7 online platform is thus allowing for companies to set up digital booths, interact with potential clients, and build strong client connections without any geographical limitations.

Exhibitors can leverage an array of features, including:

* Data analytics to track visitor engagement and optimize their approach.

* Live chat and meetings for direct, real-time communication with attendees.

* Product showcase and brochures to provide in-depth information.

* Card exchange functionality for seamless business networking.

* Document galleries to share important resources effectively.

With its immersive virtual lobby, video displays, and interactive elements, Abli Expo ensures that businesses not only reach a wider audience but also make an impact. It is not just a digital alternative to physical trade shows--it is a superior, smarter way to exhibit.

A strong business profile is more than just information--it's a user's digital identity. On Ekspans and Abli Expo, it helps businesses showcase their expertise, products, and services to the right audience. With a well-detailed profile, you increase visibility, build credibility, and connect effortlessly with buyers, suppliers, and partners in your industry.

"I believe that Although a successful brand takes time to develop, it may expand daily with the correct digital presence. We at Abli Expo guarantee that your goods and services are advertised around-the-clock to prospective customers worldwide. This platform provides companies with a dynamic and engaging means of self-promotion, consistently strengthening their brand in the marketplace. Abli Expo makes brand building easy, efficient, and worldwide with features including product demonstrations, business card exchanges, and real-time involvement." Says Rutuja on the efficiency and robust ecosystem that Abli Expo provides to clients and customers alike.

Driving Growth in Key Industries

Ekspans and its sister platfom, Abli Expo's astounding growth and versatility, across industries is among their most stalwart features. From food and drink and solar energy to clothing and textiles and agricultural products, these platforms have already significantly changed the way businesses interact.

"I have a firm belief that Growth in business comes from visibility and accessibility. Ekspans and Abli Expo empower businesses to expand beyond borders, making it easier than ever to connect, transact, and thrive. Whether you're a manufacturer, a service provider, or a trader, these platforms are not only bringing you closer to your ideal clients and partners but are making networking, promotions, and business transactions work seamlessly, giving companies of all sizes the ability to scale faster and smarter in an increasingly digitalizing world." Quoted Rutuja on the 2 platforms that are being spearheaded under Bluemark Software Pvt ltd.

The Future is Digital--And Its Here

With Ekspans and Abli Expo, Bluemark Software Pvt ltd is not just offering tools--it is reshaping how businesses connect, collaborate, and grow in an increasingly digital world. As more industries shift toward online networking and virtual exhibitions, these platforms stand at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that businesses can scale faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

At the helm of Ekspans and Abli Expo is Rutuja, a seasoned leader with years of industry expertise. But what truly sets her apart from competitors is her team with their energy and creativity of young, driven minds--constantly innovating, refining, and pushing boundaries. Together, they blend experience with fresh digital strategies, ensuring businesses have the right tools to grow, connect, and thrive in today's fast-paced market. It's this balance of wisdom and innovation that makes Ekspans and Abli Expo more than just platforms--they're a visualization for the future of business networking and branding.

Whether you are a business looking to expand your reach or an entrepreneur eager to tap into new markets, the future of networking is already here. Explore the possibilities today at www.ekspans.com and discover how digital transformation can redefine your success.

