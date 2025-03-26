Eid al-Fitr 2025 marks the joyous conclusion of Ramadan, a month of spiritual reflection, fasting, and devotion observed by Muslims worldwide. This vibrant festival celebrates gratitude, unity, and compassion, as families and communities come together to share prayers, exchange heartfelt greetings, and indulge in festive feasts. As a time of renewal and generosity, Eid al-Fitr is a cherished occasion to strengthen bonds, embrace traditions, and spread happiness. In addition, the delicious Eid special menu is the highlight of the festival. And the mouth-watering desserts are must-haves after a flavourful savouries. As you observe Eid al-Fitr 2025, we bring you five sweet dishes and desserts from around the world that you must try. Ultimate Shopping Destinations for Eid al-Fitr 2025.

1. Sheer Khurma (South Asia)

A luscious vermicelli pudding cooked with milk, dates, nuts, and cardamom, sheer khurma is a must-have dessert in South Asian households, offering a creamy and fragrant treat.

Watch Recipe Video of Sheer Khurma:

2. Baklava (Middle East)

This iconic dessert, made with layers of flaky pastry, chopped nuts, and sweet honey or syrup, is a symbol of indulgence during Eid celebrations across the Middle East.

Watch Recipe Video of Baklava:

3. Ma'amoul (Levant)

These buttery, shortbread cookies filled with dates, pistachios, or walnuts are a beloved Eid treat in the Levant, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and tradition.

Watch Recipe Video of Ma'amoul:

4. Basbousa (North Africa)

A semolina-based cake soaked in rosewater or orange blossom syrup, basbousa is a moist and aromatic dessert that is widely enjoyed in North African countries during Eid.

Watch Recipe Video of Basbousa:

5. Kleicha (Iraq)

Known as Iraq's national cookie, kleicha is a spiced date-filled pastry infused with flavours like cardamom and sesame, making it a unique and festive sweet for Eid.

Watch Recipe Video of Kleicha:

Eid al-Fitr is a time to celebrate joy, tradition, and togetherness, and sweets and desserts play a central role in making the festivities unforgettable. From the creamy indulgence of sheer khurma to the delicate layers of baklava, these treats reflect the rich cultural diversity and culinary artistry of the Muslim world. As families gather to share these beloved desserts, they not only enjoy their delicious flavours but also create lasting memories of love, gratitude, and festive cheer.

