New Delhi [India], March 17: The BMC Advisors Polo Cup 2025 delivered an electrifying showcase of skill and sportsmanship at Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi last late evening, as PGV Global secured a commanding 6-3 victory over Equipment. The high-intensity exhibition match kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the final chukker.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, commending the players for their dedication and exceptional performances on the field.

Match Highlights:

* PGV Global emerged victorious with a 6-3 win over Equipment

* The father son duo of Naveen Jindal and Venkatesh Jindal led the charge with an impressive five goals between them.

* For Equipment, Major Anand Rajpurohit scored one goal, while Chris Mackenzie netted two

Following the match, Naveen Jindal reflected on the significance of the sport, stating,

"Polo is India's gift to the world. It is our responsibility to preserve its legacy and drive its growth in the country. I truly believe polo has a great future ahead."

The BMC Advisors Polo Cup 2025 not only celebrated the competitive spirit of the game but also reinforced India's deep-rooted connection to polo, inspiring greater patronage and participation in the sport.

