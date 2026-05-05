Business News | BOBCARD Extends Lifetime Free Eterna Credit Card Offer Till June 30, Offering Zero Joining and Annual Fees with Unlimited Domestic Lounge Access

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: BOBCARD LIMITED, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has announced a limited-period Lifetime Free (LTF) offer on its premium BOBCARD ETERNA Credit Card for new customers. Customers can now get ETERNA with zero joining fee and zero annual fee, against a standard joining & annual fee of INR 2,499.

Also Read | Daily Wire Layoffs: Ben Shapiro-Led Media Outlet Announces Staff Cuts in Nashville Production Shift.

Fully geared up for the summer season to fuel your travel plan, the Lifetime Free offer is valid for a limited period until 30th June 2026. ETERNA will offer unlimited domestic lounge access, accelerated rewards on travel, dining and international spends, reduced forex markup, and other premium lifestyle features. These benefits will help customers achieve their travel goals without stressing about the costs.

Beyond fulfilling travel goals, this offer enables customers to unlock meaningful annual savings through waived fees and ongoing partner-led offers, with regular BOBCARD users potentially saving INR 4,500-INR 5,000 annually, while ETERNA cardholders can unlock value exceeding INR 1,00,000 per year through a combination of premium benefits and lifestyle-led offers. Over a three-year period, Lifetime Free cardholders can realise savings of ₹15,000+ compared to similar fee-based offerings in the market.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 524 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,000 Amid US-Iran Tensions; Auto, Bank Stocks Drag.

Under this offer, cardholders are eligible for a range of features including accelerated reward points (15 reward points per INR100) on select luxury spending categories like travel, dining, international, online shopping, a 1+1 complimentary movie ticket benefit every month, 3 rewards points on all other spends, and spend-based rewards. These benefits, combined with curated partner offers, further enhance the overall savings potential for customers across every day and premium spending categories.

The card also includes a welcome benefit, 12 months FITPASS Pro membership, valued at INR 48,000, allowing customers access to FITPASS partner gyms across the country for a full year at no additional cost. The cards further provide unlimited complimentary domestic airport lounge access, delivering additional lifestyle value that contributes to the overall annual savings proposition for cardholders.

In addition, the ETERNA Credit Card offers a low foreign currency markup and supports UPI-linked credit card payments on its RuPay variant and GPay linkage on Visa & Mastercard variants, enabling usage across both international transactions and everyday domestic spends.

The card also provides personal accident insurance coverage, a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, lifetime free add-on cards, and flexible EMI with tenures 6 to 48 months.

Cardholders can further access periodic merchant offers through BOBCARD's partnerships with top shopping & travel platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Make My Trip, Yatra, Reliance Digital, Myntra, & more. These partnerships play a key role in consistently driving additional value and savings for cardholders throughout the year.

With this Lifetime Free offer, BOBCARD aims to make premium credit card benefits more accessible, while reinforcing its commitment to delivering value-driven and customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the LTF offer, Mr Ravindra Rai MD & CEO BOBCARD LIMITED, said, "At BOBCARD, we continue to focus on adding value for customers from the very beginning of their relationship with us. This limited-period Lifetime Free offer on the BOBCARD ETERNA Credit Card is intended to provide new customers access to premium benefits without joining or annual fees, while enabling a rewarding and hassle-free credit card experience. The offer also supports cardholders across their everyday spending, travel, and lifestyle needs."

Your ultimate travel offer is here, Use BOBCARD ETERNA Credit Card to fulfil your travel goal with ease and convenience.

This is your opportunity to reimagine credit with a limited-period Lifetime Free BOBCARD ETERNA Credit Card. Go grab now!

About BOBCARD LIMITED

BOBCARD LIMITED was established in the year 1994. It is a Non-Banking Financial Company, wholly owned by Bank of Baroda. The Company's primary business is in credit cards with its key differentiator being simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly priced, efficiently serviced, and can easily be availed through a digital-all application process. A pioneer in the space of credit cards, BOBCARD Limited offers an array of products catering to all segments of customers including Everyday Shopping Cards like BOBCARD Cashback, Easy & Select, Card for Defence Personnel, Cards for Professionals like ICAI, ICMAI & ICSI, co-branded cards with Etihad, HPCL, Snapdeal, IRCTC, Premium Travel & Lifestyle cards like Eterna, Tiara, Premier, and more other variants. It is leveraging state-of-the-art technology to provide unique payment solutions to its customers.

For more information, visit www.bobcard.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)